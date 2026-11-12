Pikmin 4 + Dandori Academy, Metaphor: ReFantazio, Prinny Party: Going Overboard, and Shrek 2 hit the Switch 2

If you can tear yourself away from Zelda: Ocarina of Time, you’ll find another bunch of new releases on the eShop worthy of attention. In fact, there’s enough to satisfy for a while, which is lucky as even the Switch is about to feel the wrath of GTA 6 next week, with only a few games due.

Curiously timed, there’s another first-party release on the agenda. Pikmin 4 + Dandori Academy for Switch 2 gives Nintendo’s garden gang a resolution boost, while the titular academy entails a drip-feed of challenges (six per month) that can be practised before taking part in a final exam to earn medals. The Metacritic sits at 85%, with critics claiming that it’s great for newcomers but suffers from a lack of new content for returning players.

“While not quite as extravagant as some of the other Nintendo Switch 2 Editions we’ve seen in recent memory, the lower-end $10 for the Upgrade Pack is an appropriate price point for what Pikmin 4 has to offer on Nintendo Switch 2; with the base game being in a class of its own,” said My Nintendo News.

Also making its Switch 2 debut is SEGA and Atlus’ acclaimed RPG Metaphor: ReFantazio. The consensus is that it’s a very fine role-player, marred only by performance woes. “Anyone looking for a huge, sprawling adventure with lovable characters, compelling parallels to the real world, and progression systems that will keep you coming back for more will be far from disappointed with this game, but there’s no metaphor for a dodgy frame rate and visuals that can occasionally take you out of the fantasy,” was Nintendo Life’s verdict.

We reviewed Prinny Party: Going Overboard! ourselves, finding this board game spin-off to be fun in multiplayer, showcasing a few neat ideas. Cast members from the Disgaea franchise star, and the Switch 2 version has GameShare.

Another spin-off imminent is Sonic Pico Park – a pixel art puzzler based around co-operation. Reviews are mostly positive, with critics claiming it builds off the original Pico Park well. Not even an apperance from Big the Cat can drag this experience down.

Two other indies are scoring well this week. Warhammer Survivors has been created in partnership with Vampire Survivors creator poncle, offering something very similar and moreish. Pocket Gamer felt it deserved an 8/10: “Warhammer Survivors is a fine addition to the Survivors-like catalogue, especially for fans of the iconic Games Workshop IP. In trying to evolve from the core bullet-heaven mechanics, there are a couple of missteps, but the undiluted fun of flattening waves of enemies and besting proper bosses makes up for the occasional misgiving.”

Then there’s TANUKI: Pon’s Summer – a chilled adventure set in a Japanese village, with parcels to deliver and a shrine to rebuild. “[It] is seriously charming, and that goes a long way to papering over some of the issues I had with it. If you loved Pon as much as I did then you’ll definitely enjoy your summer with him,” beamed Loot Level Chill. If that wasn’t enough tanuki action, there’s RACCOIN: Chaos Max Edition – a roguelike based around coin-pushing machines. It’s Switch 2 only, suggesting the humble Switch would likely struggle with the physics engine.

Aspyr’s Shrek 2 Remastered is out now, too, bringing back the PS2-era movie tie-in with improved visuals, more co-op options, and a photo mode. Reviews weren’t live in time for launch, and word on Steam is that it has arrived in rough shape. Hopefully a patch can turn it around. Point ‘n click adventure Moomin: Midsummer Madness might be a more pleasing way to spend an afternoon.

Also due out are Mindscape’s casual adventure Unpetrified: Echoes of Nature, a belated release of the tactical battler The Thaumaturge, and a new Switch 2 version of A Little to the Left – which involves tidying things up with great precision. It’s more fun than it may sound.

Lastly, this week’s Arcade Archives release is SHOT RIDER, a 1985 top-down racer from SEIBU KAIHATSU, while our Console Archives release is an untranslated version of Nobunaga Oda den.

New Switch and Switch 2 eShop releases

Shrek 2 Remastered – £26.99 (Switch 2)

Shrek 2 Remastered – £26.99

Journey through the fairytale kingdom of Far Far Away from Shrek’s swamp to Fiona’s castle and everywhere in between, in a classic action-adventure experience inspired by the DreamWorks Animation movie. Play solo or with up to three friends in co-op, take control of your favorite Shrek heroes as you smash, throw and kick your way against iconic characters from the franchise.

Improved graphics: Everything has been rebuilt with better textures, enhanced UI, 4K resolution and cutscenes.

Metaphor: ReFantazio – £34.99 (Switch 2)

Metaphor: ReFantazio, an RPG masterpiece praised worldwide for its narrative, game design, and combat system. With a Metascore of 94 and winner of over 50 prestigious awards, including “Best RPG” at The Game Awards 2024, experience the next evolution of fantasy RPG, coming to Nintendo Switch™ 2!

Enter the royal tournament to fight for the throne and for the future. Control your destiny, face your fears and awaken magical “Archetype” powers that lie dormant in your heart. Team up with a compelling cast of characters and embark on an immersive journey that promises hours of captivating exploration, dynamic turn-based with a blend of real-time combat, and exhilarating discovery.

Pikmin 4 – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Dandori Academy – £58.99

Give Oatchi commands using your voice and put your Dandori skills to the test in Pikmin 4 – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Dandori Academy.

Take on challenges to see how quickly you can collect treasure within the stage. Exams are held each week on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. You can practise each stage as much as you want, but you can only attempt the exam once per week.

You’ll earn medals based on how well you do in the exams, which you can use to unlock rewards, such as user icons. 72 Dandori Academy stages will be released over time, with six stages available each month. There will be easier stages for beginners to try out, too!

Warhammer Survivors – £6.39 (Switch 2)

Warhammer Survivors – £6.39

The addictive bullet heaven action of the survivors genre comes to the 41st Millennium and the Mortal Realms in an officially licensed game from Auroch Digital (Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun) in partnership with Warhammer and poncle (Vampire Survivors).

Experience Warhammers’ epic champions, enemies, weapons and more, meticulously handcrafted in animated pixel glory.

TANUKI: Pon’s Summer – £15.99 (Switch 2)

TANUKI: Pon’s Summer – £15.99

Hop on your BMX and deliver letters and packages to the quirky inhabitants of Tanuki’s four towns. Packages vary in size, weight, and shape so it’ll be up to you to strategise how you approach each delivery.

Prinny Party: Going Overboard! – £26.99

Get your friends together for Prinny Party: Going Overboard! In this party game, you’ll traverse the board as you take down demons, earn experience, and buy new equipment—all to make sure you’re strong enough to beat Laharl, the Supreme Overboard!

Work together to defeat heroes from classic Disgaea games or fight each other for every item. Whatever you do, just don’t die all at once, or it’ll be game over—for everyone! This Prinny-perfect experience is an RPG and a party all in one.

Moomin: Midsummer Madness – £16.99 (Switch 2)

Moomin: Midsummer Madness – £16.99

Moomin: Midsummer Madness is a playful point-and-click adventure for children and adults alike.

Moominvalley has been struck by a sudden flood and Moomintroll and Little My must go on an exciting adventure to find their way home.

There will be many surprises and reunions with old friends along the way!

The Thaumaturge – £29.50

Wiktor Szulski is a thaumaturge, a master of mystical arts, who can peer into the hearts and minds of others, uncovering their deepest emotions, desires, and secrets. However, his powers also feed into his flaw of pride, which can present him with various opportunities or lead to negative consequences.

Engage in deep, tactical combat against various opponents – some physical, others more elusive. Wiktor’s thaumaturgical abilities let you bend the rules of reality, summoning demons to unleash powerful attacks or gain strategic advantages.

SONIC PICO PARK – £7.99 (Switch 2)

SONIC PICO PARK – £7.99

SONIC PICO PARK is a 2D action puzzle game where cooperation is absolutely essential!

The rules are extremely simple: just get every player across the goal plate on the right side of the stage.

But it won’t be that easy! Tricky challenges await, and you’ll need to work in perfect sync with your teammates to clear each stage.

A Little to the Left Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – £12.99

Tidy up after your wily cat in A Little to the Left: Nintendo Switch™ 2 Edition, spruced up for precision organization.

Unpetrified: Echoes of Nature – £26.09

Unpetrified: Echoes of Nature is a peaceful and reflective experience, filled with meaningful collectibles, unique emotion-driven interactions, and environmental puzzles. The orchestral soundtrack emphasizes an intimate storyline of unlikely friendship, loss, and love.

Tidy Up the Flower Shop – £4.99

Pick up flowers until your arms are full, switch between the flowers you carry, and place them in the right baskets. Each basket holds one variety and lets you know when it is full.

A Snail’s Tale – £9.99

Once upon a time, a commoner was granted his wish to become the king of a vast nation. In exchange, he is constantly chased by an immortal killer snail. Now the king is facing his end of the bargain.

A retro jRPG mixed with elements of cozy games. Turn based combat is mixed with an idle quest system, dojo battle gauntlets, fishing, and a world equal parts funny and mysterious.

RACCOIN: Chaos Max Edition – £11.99 (Switch 2)

RACCOIN: Chaos Max Edition blends the chaotic fun of classic arcade coin pushers with the element of roguelike deckbuilding. Combine special coins with powerful items to trigger satisfying synergies. It’s a nonstop dopamine rush packed into one unpredictable, coin dropping ride.

Next week: The Binding of Isaac: Repentance+, Reverie in the Moonlight, Spirit Crossing, Unicorn Academy: Island of Magic, and Lost Sock Simulator 3000.