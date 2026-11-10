Prinny Party: Going Overboard! review

As its name suggests, Going Overboard is a party game of sorts featuring the explosive, peg-legged penguin creatures from Nippon Ichi’s Disgaea series. They became popular enough to star in spin-offs, including Prinny: Can I Really Be the Hero? Following the 2020 Switch re-releases, the Prinnies may even be more closely associated with those games than with their role in Disgaea. I guess you could consider this a spin-off of a spin-off.

Prinny Party has the feel of Boom/Fortune Street – a lesser-known Super Mario game on Wii based on Square Enix’s Itadaki Street. Think Monopoly, but with Super Mario and Dragon Quest characters. Going Overboard, then, is essentially a similar affair populated by characters from Disgaea. It isn’t a series I’m too familiar with, beyond having played one of the PS2 entries, which I still own. I’m glad I kept hold of it, as its price has greatly increased over the years.

Although I’m only peripherally familiar with the series, the cast feels recognisable, not least because Laharl, the protagonist of the first game, is the chief antagonist here. You can eventually unlock him as a playable character, but while he might be tempting to choose, his abilities make for tough sledding.

At the start, you choose up to four players, controlled either by couch buddies or AI. Ostensibly, they’re your comrades-in-arms: all four of you are up against the enemies that populate the game board, otherwise known as Boardway.

Your choice of character determines your available abilities. For example, the Prinny class is weak but moves quickly, making it quite useful when you decide to play completely solo. The downside is that a Prinny neither hits very hard nor can take much damage. Also, if an opponent or enemy throws you, you explode on landing. This isn’t so much of a problem with multiple players, but when you’re solo, it’s Game Over, dood.

You can also choose the number of Protago-Knights – essentially mini-bosses that you must dispatch before facing the final boss. Even if you’re accompanied by AI players, defeating a mini-boss will still cough up a Trophy. I managed to unlock several this way before even finishing the first match.

Each turn, you can move, attack, perform a skill, use an item, or throw an opponent or enemy. Movement and attacks are self-explanatory. Your class determines the strength of your attacks, but that can be a double-edged sword. If you play as Laharl, you can hit hard, but you also have a higher chance of swinging and missing like a baseball batter at the plate.

Using an item depends on whether you have any available. You can pick them up from the on-board shops and events encountered as you traverse the board. They range from health items to bear traps, as well as items that grant extra attacks or extend your movement by a fixed distance or a dice roll.

You can’t go all out and attack and then use an ability on top of that – it’s one or the other. Throwing an opponent can distract an enemy and draw its attacks away from you. Throwing an enemy meanwhile can give you a chance to get away; throw it on top of another enemy, though, and they’ll consolidate. It makes sense in practice, trust me.

The board has several fixed event squares that don’t change from game to game, although their outcomes are somewhat randomised. For example, a green event square can spawn an enemy or send you off to one of several airborne islands. If you’re playing as a weaker class and being stalked by a tougher boss, those islands offer a welcome respite.

The other key spots are upgrade and downgrade squares, enemy squares that immediately spawn an enemy, build squares, and warp squares. Kill an enemy and you get a bounty, often with an item thrown in. Your run starts and finishes on the same square, where a Prinny gives you currency for completing tasks. This is also where you take incapacitated mini-bosses for a massive score bonus and, eventually, to win the match.

I expect this is all generally quite civilised when you’re playing with three other mates, but once you reach this phase of the game, the AI opponents are savage. They’ll kill each other – and you – with impunity if they perceive even the slightest threat. One-upmanship doesn’t come close to covering it. It’s a real tonal shift.

After my second or third match with AI players (named after my regular multiplayer chums), I realised I was, frankly, getting a bit bored. The AI players whip through their turns so quickly that you struggle to see what they’re doing, let alone learn any techniques for future playthroughs.

Yet oddly, Prinny Party can also drag while you wait for the three AI players to do their thing. Individual turns are hard to follow, but the downtime between your own turns still feels long. That’s especially noticeable when you’ve had little to do yourself – whether it’s early in the game or your position on the board leaves you with nobody to fight and nothing to do besides move.

I had the most fun when I ditched the other three players and played solo as a Prinny. That was where I learned how best to use the building function on the designated squares. Whittling down stronger enemies’ health bars with indirect cannon fire was really fun. Upgrading the shops also let me improve my initially puny armour and weapon until I was one-shotting mobs, which was thoroughly entertaining.

Prinny Party is probably a lot more fun with three other humans than with three AI players, while playing solo is preferable to the latter. It feels like the sort of game that would work just as well with online matchmaking, not least because it would likely be a riot with voice chat. The Switch 2 version, with GameShare, may have the edge over the other versions here, so keep that in mind.

Prinny Party: Going Overboard! is out on 11 November for PS5, Switch 2, Switch and PC. Developed and published by Nippon Ichi Software and NIS America.