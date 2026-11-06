EA has re-released 25 classic PC games, including new restored Anniversary Editions

While it is hard to praise EA lately, especially after shutting down BioWare, they’ve done something undeniably neat today and re-released 25 classic PC games on Steam and GOG.

Some of these are new Anniversary Editions with quality-of-life improvements. They’ve also taken the time to restore and re-edit FMV clips for Wing Commander using Betacam, VHS, and D1 tapes from their physical media vault. Mods from the community have made the jump, too.

The Anniversary Edition of Road Rash, meanwhile, gives the 1996 PC version a re-licensed soundtrack, upscaled FMVs from master copies, and up to 60fps performance. Bring this to consoles next, please.

The complete list of titles is below:

Road Rash: 30th Anniversary Edition

Wing Commander: 35th Anniversary Edition

Wing Commander II: Vengeance of the Kilrathi: 35th Anniversary Edition

Wing Commander III: Heart of the Tiger: 30th Anniversary Edition

Wing Commander IV: The Price of Freedom: 30th Anniversary Edition

Wing Commander Prophecy: 30th Anniversary Edition

Privateer 2: The Darkening: 30th Anniversary Edition™

Wing Commander: Privateer

Wing Commander: Academy

Wing Commander: Armada

Strike Commander™

Theme Hospital

Crusader: No Remorse

Crusader: No Regret

Ultima I: The First Age of Darkness

Ultima II : The Revenge of the Enchantress

Ultima III: Exodus

Ultima IV: Quest of the Avatar

Ultima V: Warriors of Destiny

Ultima VI: The False Prophet

Ultima VII: The Complete Edition

Ultima VIII: Gold Edition

Ultima IX: Ascension

Ultima Underworld I

Ultima Underworld II

The Anniversary Editions of Road Rash and Wing Commander are available now for $9.99, while the remaining titles are $4.99 each. If you’re quick, they can be had for even less through promotional discounts.

Anyone who already owns a digital copy of the Wing Commander titles on GOG or the EA App will also automatically receive the Anniversary Edition upgrade for free.