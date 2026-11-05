Titanium Court review

This is the seventh time I’ve tried to write an opening for this review. Each time, I’ve deleted it. Every time I have tried to write an intro to what Titanium Court is, I have utterly failed to capture anything about it.

My first attempt was to talk about match-three puzzle games. At its heart, Titanium Court is a match-three puzzler. You have a court and a lot of terrain (water, mountains, etc.) in a grid. Matching terrain collects the resources of that terrain. Match three mountains together to get some rocks. Match three fields together to get some grain. You get the idea. Except this isn’t really the point of Titanium Court at all. It’s a thing you do, but it’s not the point.

So, my second attempt at writing a first sentence talked about tactical combat games. You see, rather than a timer, you have a certain number of moves to match three in the battlefield before we move on to a battle phase. During the battle phase, you can use the resources you’ve collected to hire workers. You could hire flying attackers, archers or workers to collect crops in fields near you. You see, in the battlefield grid there are also enemy bases. These will sometimes send troops to collect your bases. How very mean. Luckily, you can also match three of these enemy bases away and use your troops to attack any that are left over. You get money if you do so, allowing you to buy new troops. If you can’t, you need to wait out the battle timer and hope that your base makes it to the end with enough health left. But these battles, this use of the word ‘phases’ — they don’t sum up the game at all.

My third attempt at a first sentence tried to sum up the tone of Titanium Court, which I would best describe as happily deranged. You play a girl who has woken up in a strange and mysterious realm and been crowned the faerie queen. You can wander around your royal court asking questions. Don’t expect answers, though. The entire thing is quite dreamlike, mixed with a keen sense of humour that stops everything feeling too pretentious. Battles are refereed by a baseball referee. You can go for a shower and play another match-three game involving water and soap. There are road signs everywhere. You encounter vending machines in battles. While in other hands all of this could just feel ‘random’, there is a weird cohesiveness to the entire thing. It all works well together and that’s quite frankly a miracle. But it’s hard to talk about tone without mentioning the graphics and the music.

And so, I deleted everything I had and started talking about the sound and graphics. Fourth time lucky, I guess. The graphics are presented as quite low-res and DOS-like, with a bright and gaudy colour palette. Your troops are tiny — only a couple of pixels in each direction — and the animation is quite limited. All quite standard indie stuff. Yet from all of this, developer AP Thomson has imbued the game with a lot of character. I think it’s the way characters flip and move around the screen, cascading around in lieu of traditional animation. The sound is also insane. The battles are accompanied by a little guitar ditty that is the very definition of an earworm. It’s jolly and uplifting and is utterly incongruous. It’s a game where the less well things fit, the more they seem to coalesce. It all feels so personal. You can really feel the personality of the person who made Titanium Court in every button press. But I didn’t think talking about a dreamlike game in terms of its graphics was fair. Back to the drawing board!

Fifth time, and it was finally time to talk about the two words that most put me on edge when I read them in a description. Rogue-like. You see, Titanium Court is a rogue-like. You fight battles, encountering new enemy types, new surprises (which are best left as surprises!) and boss fights. If your court runs out of health, you go back to the start, but with some added ‘Comfort’ to help you with a new run. You could add to your health or gain some raw materials. But mostly, you just get to see what else this game throws at you.

When it came to my sixth attempt at a first paragraph, I thought to myself, “This is a game about seeing what fun stuff is going to get thrown at you next.”

That seems pretty good. It’s essentially a rollercoaster of seeing what mad stuff pops up next. Sure, there are mechanics, but that’s not why I kept playing. I kept playing to see what the game did next. To see what odd bits of lore and what new enemy types would appear, and to see if the potion of loving baseball I took during the game worked (it did not; ’tis a silly sport).

But I wasn’t quite happy with that either. So, I decided to make the entire thing your problem. You choose your way into this review, the way you might choose your way into the game. Once you’re in, you’re in. The music will worm its way into your brain. The battling will start to make more sense, and the tactical possibilities will unfold. The weird, unsettling atmosphere will suck you in.

Titanium Court is a lot of things. But above all, it’s a good game.

AP Thomson’s Titanium Court is out now on PS5, Switch 2 and Switch. PC and mobile versions are also available. Published on consoles by Fellow Traveller.