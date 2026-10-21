Moto X review

Despite development budgets and team sizes being far smaller in the ‘90s, it seems that the 16-bit market was more cutthroat than we realised at the time. This is evidenced by the vast number of games for the Mega Drive and SNES that were completed but never released, presumably due to the cost of producing cartridges alone. It’s only now, some thirty years later, that we’re starting to see some lost ‘90s games released, with Moto X joining the likes of Star Fox 2, Ultracore and the Mega Drive versions of Jim Power and Stone Protectors.

Moto X is a side-scrolling SNES racer from Software Creations that was completed in 1994, only for publisher Trimark Interactive to back out, reportedly wanting to focus on interactive FMV-based games instead. It plays like a 16-bit version of Excitebike, only with power-ups. There’s a slight clash of styles: while it’s based on the US sport of motocross, it stars a cast of very British-looking cartoon characters that range from a doctor in scrubs to a toddler with a dummy. It’s an odd design choice, as all the racers in-game wear helmets and can only be distinguished by colour, not appearance. Perhaps these characters were intended to give the package personality and help it stand out in gaming magazines of the era.

There are a few things to get to grips with here. Track layouts need to be memorised so you can switch lanes quickly to avoid hazards such as rocks and hit boost strips. Hitting a ramp while boosting sends your rider flying off screen for a few seconds, but this airtime can sometimes be costly, forcing you to use nitro sparingly. When landing after a jump, the bike must be tilted correctly so it lands squarely, avoiding a crash that’ll cost you a few seconds. As in Road Rash, it’s possible to kick the opposition – a move critical to staying in first place – while power-ups include a machine gun that fires a single bullet at a time. With all this in mind, it’s no surprise that there’s a learning curve, with a few failed races likely before you get into the swing of things.

Visually, it’s colourful and quite speedy, while the music is somewhat drowned out by the constant chants of “wahey!” and “unbelievable!” It controls well, which is particularly important in a game that relies on swift reactions.

There are three difficulty levels (250cc, 500cc and 750cc), each with its own courses set in forest, beach and desert locations. The harder difficulties introduce logs that must be wheelied over and large pits to avoid with well-timed jumps. Only two continues are provided – if you fail to finish in the top three twice, you’re thrown back to the title screen. Each cup circuit ends with a bonus stage that involves leaping over buses and avoiding hazards, with only a single attempt provided. It’s easy to see why these one-shot challenges are included: without them, Moto X is a fleeting experience that’s light on replay value, even when taking the two-player mode into consideration. The six-lap races take around 2–3 minutes each, resulting in a typical play time of 15 minutes. Even the ending screen seems deliberately drawn out to extend the runtime.

While the UI for the new front end is crude, it does offer quite a few features. There’s a choice of filters and screen sizes, a modern recreation of the game’s manual, save states, rewind and turbo tools, and a selection of cheats. The cheats are a bit glitchy, though. They’re intended to grant infinite power-ups, with the caveat that you must collect at least one first. I was able to fire the machine gun indefinitely, but other power-ups, such as the gas bomb, worked only once. The rewind tool comes in useful for correcting botched jumps and similar mistakes. It can’t guarantee an easy victory, though, as the race pack tends to stick together: miss a ramp or hit a hazard and you can go from 1st place to 6th in the blink of an eye.

While Moto X plays well enough in terms of its controls and difficulty, the game itself is oddly light on options and consequently lacks replay value. Once you’ve beaten all three difficulties, you can proudly say you’ve seen everything on offer apart from completing the three bonus challenges. I think the magazines of the era, especially the likes of EGM and GamePro in the US, would have called this a decent weekend rental. Today, it provides an hour or two of easy-going – and easily exploited – racing thrills in return for a fiver. I can’t say it made me feel particularly nostalgic for the era – largely because it was never actually released, but also because we didn’t see many side-scrolling racers on 16-bit consoles. Play it, and you may just discover the reason behind both of those things.

Moto X is out now on all formats, published by Ratalaika Games. Original game by Software Creations.