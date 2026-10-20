Shrek 2 Remastered is out next month for $29.99

After being namedropped during a Steam backend leak, we imagined Shrek 2 Remastered to launch closer to the upcoming movie in 2027. But no – it’s out next month (10th November).

Does this mean more Shrek game remasters are due between now and when Shrek 5 launches in June? Perhaps. Shrek 3 and Shrek Forever After are reasonable shouts.

We digress. DreamWorks Shrek 2 Remastered is coming from Aspyr, and features improved textures, an enhanced UI, 4K resolution, co-op and online play, and the ability to swap characters on the fly. A photo mode and a cheat menu are also being implemented.

It doesn’t come as much of a surprise to see Shrek 2 gain a remaster. The original was an incredibly strong seller back in 2004, with the PS2 version alone close to selling 1m copies. The GBA version, too, sold almost as well. The console version’s Metacritic score capped out at 71%.

Everyone can get in on the button-bashing action here, as it’s coming to PS5, Xbox Series, Switch 2, Switch and PC. The price is set as $29.99 (USD), with a 10% discount for pre-orders.