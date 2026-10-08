Dead of Darkness’ sequel applies a new isometric perspective

The very good, and surprisingly lengthy, pixel art horror Dead of Darkness is set to gain a sequel.

The original game was, essentially, a 2D top-down take on PS1-era Resident Evil. This sequel appears more ambitious, viewed from a fresh isometric perspective and featuring more detailed visuals.

The story meanwhile from the first game, involving the discovery of a young wounded girl, and a trip to Goldren Creek that takes protag Jun Takehara to the town’s depths. A cast of 28 characters is promised, each with stories that intertwine in some way.

Three playable characters star, which can be switched between and have access to a shared item box. Every weapon also has pros and cons, with named examples including knifes, axes, machine guns and flamethrowers. Ammo and health is said to be scarce.

Retrofiction Games’ Dead of Darkness 2 will be coming to PS5, PS4, Xbox, Switch, and PC via Steam and GOG. eastasiasoft will handle the console versions.