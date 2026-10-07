Dragon’s Dogma 2: Dark Arisen, Kingdom Hearts Collection, Order of the Sinking Star, and Rainbow Islands CS hit the Switch

Ahead of next week’s triple whammy of Capcom’s own Resident Evil conversions comes Dragon’s Dogma 2: Dark Arisen for Switch 2. This is somewhat timelier, with Dark Arisen hitting other formats this week too. £44.99 gets you the base game and expansion, which is set in a snowy mountain range and features new weapons to quell more sinister threats. While we did enjoy 2024’s Dragon’s Dogma 2, it was perhaps too similar to the original for its own good.

Pipping Capcom to the punch on the conversion front are Square-Enix with this week’s exhaustive Kingdom Hearts Collection – available in three separate sets, or in one £64.99 package. KINGDOM HEARTS -HD 1.5+2.5 ReMIX has the first six stories, KINGDOM HEARTS HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue has KINGDOM HEARTS Dream Drop Distance HD along with a movie and Birth by Sleep, while KINGDOM HEARTS III + Re Mind has the latest entry plus its expansion. Reviews of the full collection are positive, with critics claiming that they run well on Switch 2, and that it’s great to see the franchise finally brought together.

If that wasn’t coincidental enough, Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed is also out on Switch 2, adding higher resolution visuals, an improved framerate, and (ahem) mouse-style controls.

Dark fantasy RPG The Relic: First Guardian arrives on Switch 2 this Friday meanwhile, featuring a semi-open world, 80 bosses, and shades of Korean folklore. While similarities with Elden Ring can be made, reviews of the PS5/PC/Xbox Series version weren’t too positive.

Ubisoft likewise continues their Switch 2 rollout with The Crew Motorfest – their 2023 take on the Forza Horizon franchise. It allegedly runs at 30fps and will be supported with the same future updates as the PS5/Xbox Series versions.

Lastly for belated conversions, there’s the purposely cheesy bug blaster EARTH DEFENSE FORCE 5, which offers online play and arrives at a modest £25.99. This dates to 2017 and isn’t the newest entry – EDF 6 launched in 2024. And before that, there was EDF: Iron Rain.

As for games shiny and new, there’s the Labyrinth escaping first person horror Clive Barker’s Hellraiser: Revival, Jonathan Blow’s new puzzle adventure Order of the Sinking Star – which has over 1,000 hand crafted brain teasers to dip in and out of – and a Switch 2 release of the wilderness taming Harvest Moon: Echoes of Teradea, ahead of next week’s Switch version.

Then there’s the four-player co-op focused Neon Abyss 2, Team17’s positively reviewed horror Silver Pines, the knowledge based Metroidvania Echo Weaver, the Myst-style first-person puzzler Quern – Undying Thoughts, and myPOPGOES – an official Five Nights at Freddy‘s virtual pet spinoff starring (checks notes) PopGoes the Weasel. “Popgoes doesn’t receive what he desperately needs, he passes out. Or maybe he straight up dies,” reads the product description.

A trio of games aimed at the younger generation are due too, including a visually enhanced Switch 2 release of the 2017 arcade brawler Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Arcade: Wrath of The Mutants – which also adds Splinter and Casey Jones – the mini-game laden Sesame Street: Friends & Fun, and HORSE CLUB Ride West – based on a range of plastic toys.

We aren’t without a smattering of retro games either, with this week’s assortment including BioMenace Remastered – based on the 1993 action platformer that ran on the Commander Keen engine – the ‘90s arcade run’n gun package Thunder Hoop Collection, and Rainbow Islands CS – which brings together a bunch of console conversions, including the rare Mega Drive version. The Master System iteration is here too, which we recall being very good.

SNK’s Fighting Golf from 1988 is this week’s Arcade Archives release, while the latest Console Archives release is Sunsoft’s command based adventure Ripple Island. It doesn’t appear to be translated, despite the version present in 2024’s Sunsoft Is Back being in English, so approach with caution.

New Switch and Switch 2 eShop releases

Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed – £34.99 (Switch 2)

Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed brings the magic of Disney to life in a vibrant 3D platformer. This beautiful remake sends Mickey Mouse on an epic journey through Wasteland, a realm of forgotten Disney characters. As Mickey, you will dive into a fantastical world and, armed with paint and thinner, shape your adventure and the fate of this alternate world.

Clive Barker’s Hellraiser: Revival – £35.99 (Switch 2)

Experience a new chapter in the legendary horror series like never before. Clive Barker’s Hellraiser: Revival takes first-person action horror survival to the next level.

Play the story of Aidan, who must use the power of a mysterious puzzle box – the Genesis Configuration – to help his girlfriend Sunny’s escape from the otherworldly hellscape of the Labyrinth.

Dragon’s Dogma 2: Dark Arisen – £44.99 (Switch 2)

Dragon’s Dogma 2 presented players with a deep, explorable fantasy world, challenging them to choose their own experience – from the appearance of their Arisen, their vocation, their party, how to approach different situations and more.

With Dragon’s Dogma 2: Dark Arisen, that experience has been further enhanced through the addition of unforgettable new tales and thrilling encounters.

The Relic: First Guardian – £29.99 (Switch 2)

Created by a small and passionate core team of a dozen people, Project Cloud Games has created a fresh new take on combat, with a heavy emphasis on balancing action and vulnerability, their unique, dark, and gritty spin on classic Korean stories has been in the making for six years.

The Crew Motorfest

Motorfest has settled down in one of the most breathtaking places on Earth: Hawaii. Travel to an ever-evolving playground, regularly upgraded with new locations, and featuring an incredible diversity of environments. Take part in high-speed street races through the bustling city of Honolulu, test your off-road skills on the ashy slopes of a volcano, or master the perfect curve on the tracks.

Silver Pines – £21.99 (Switch 2)

Private investigator Red Walker finds himself in Silver Pines, a place half-abandoned, half-forgotten, in the middle of nowhere on a job to track down Eddie Velvet. A musician who has vanished. As the case begins to reveal a dark past, Walker soon slips into a strange and nightmarish descent beyond his control.

Harvest Moon: Echoes of Teradea – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – £53.99

Embark on an unforgettable journey through the enchanting world of Teradea, where peaceful farm life meets thrilling adventure!

Raised in the quiet comfort of Bloomfield Village, your life is about to change forever. A mysterious mist creeps from the Forest of Echoes, wild beasts roam under the cover of night, and strange disasters threaten villages across the land.

Venture across a vast, living landscape filled with hidden caves, remote islands, lively towns, and long-forgotten secrets. Between your travels, cultivate your farm, raise animals, harvest crops, and build a place to call home. Guided by the Harvest Goddess and aided by the friends you’ll meet along the way, you’ll find new ways to grow, explore, and lend a hand wherever it’s needed.

As friendships deepen and the seasons pass, the truth behind the mist will slowly begin to unfold. With the support of those you’ve helped — and those who stand beside you — you may discover a way to lift the veil from the Forest of Echoes and let Teradea flourish once more!

KINGDOM HEARTS -HD 1.5+2.5 ReMIX- £32.99

KINGDOM HEARTS -HD 1.5+2.5 ReMIX- £32.99 (Switch 2)

KINGDOM HEARTS -HD 1.5+2.5 ReMIX- is an essential collection of the first six stories in the KINGDOM HEARTS series, a collaboration between Disney and SQUARE ENIX. Wield the legendary Keyblade and unlock the true power of friendship as you explore Disney worlds and defend them from darkness.

KINGDOM HEARTS HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue – £32.99 (Switch 2)

Features three titles leading up to KINGDOM HEARTS III:

KINGDOM HEARTS Dream Drop Distance HD: A full-HD remaster. Sora and Riku take the Mark of Mastery exam in preparation for their coming showdown with Master Xehanort.

KINGDOM HEARTS χ Back Cover (movie): An HD movie that tells the mysterious story of the Foretellers from the series’ origins.

KINGDOM HEARTS 0.2 Birth by Sleep – A fragmentary passage – : A short episode that links to KINGDOM HEARTS III.

KINGDOM HEARTS III + Re Mind (DLC) – £32.99 (Switch 2)

Sora is joined by Donald Duck and Goofy in a journey to stop the nefarious Organization XIII and reunite with his friends, Riku and Kairi. Through the power of positivity and friendship, Sora, Donald, and Goofy prevail against tremendous challenges and persevere against the darkness threatening iconic Disney and Pixar worlds.

Also includes Re Mind – the other side of the tale that unfolds during the climax of KINGDOM HEARTS III. In this additional chapter, Sora travels to the Keyblade Graveyard determined to rescue Kairi and discovers truths that he never could have imagined.

KINGDOM HEARTS Collection [I～III] – £64.99 (Switch 2)

A value‑packed bundle featuring three collections: KINGDOM HEARTS -HD 1.5+2.5 ReMIX-, KINGDOM HEARTS HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue, and KINGDOM HEARTS III + Re Mind (DLC).

EARTH DEFENSE FORCE 5 for Nintendo Switch 2 – £25.99

This arcade shooter takes place in the year 20XX, as the Earth Defense Force fends off an all-out attack by unknown life forms.

Become an EDF soldier, battle against endless hordes of immense enemies, and restore peace to the earth.

Order of the Sinking Star – £26.75 (Switch 2)

From legendary director Jonathan Blow (Braid, The Witness) comes Order of the Sinking Star, a massive adventure featuring more than one thousand hand-crafted puzzles designed to put your intellect to the test. You are transported to a realm of curious magic, dangerous contraptions, and vicious monsters. Explore four distinct worlds, each with its own mechanics, characters, and stories, and then watch as they all collide. As the worlds merge, and characters meet one another, puzzle systems intertwine, creating surprising new gameplay possibilities.

Explore at your own pace, revisit worlds and return to challenges as you see fit. Discover unique playable characters, master evolving gameplay mechanics, and decipher the deep mysteries of a sprawling, interconnected game world. Blending exploration, storytelling, and ever-progressing mechanics, Order of the Sinking Star invites you into a mysterious, living puzzle unlike anything you’ve played.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Arcade: Wrath of The Mutants – Ninja Edition – £29.99

Re-experience the 2017 arcade classic with 3 additional stages and 6 additional boss battles! Take control of Leonardo, Michelangelo, Donatello or Raphael in this classic beat-em-up inspired by the cult favorite Turtles in Time. Play with your friends through local co-op and dominate the Foot Clan to foil the Shredder’s maniacal plan.

Sesame Street: Friends & Fun – £24.99

Welcome to Sesame Street! A place to play, laugh and grow.

From the moment you arrive, there’s so much to do. Join Elmo, Tango and the rest of your Sesame Street friends around the neighbourhood!

HORSE CLUB Ride West – £35.99

Travel with your friends Hannah, Sofia, Sarah, and Lisa to the Wild West. Explore the vast landscape, help old and new friends, experience exciting adventures on horseback, learn Western riding, test your skills, and claim the crown at the big Western riding tournament!

Queen’s Blade Re:Build – £24.77

In this world, strong and beautiful women compete in a tournament known as the Queen’s Blade. The most powerful warrior will claim the crown and rule over all.

Choose your warrior and embark on a journey to challenge the ultimate ruler, Queen Aldra.

Navigate through randomized choices, defeat your rivals, and collect new cards to strengthen your deck. Unleash devastating combos on your path to becoming the new Queen!

myPOPGOES – £4.09

POPGOES is an official Five Nights at Freddy’s spinoff series, produced by Scott Cawthon and developed by fans as part of the “Fazbear Fanverse Initiative”.

myPOPGOES is a short and simple resource management minigame, where you take care of an extremely needy weasel named Popgoes. Housed in an adorable plastic LCD toy, your new pixelated best friend will need pizza, fizzy drinks, and only the best entertainment provided by Freddy Fazbear himself. And if Popgoes doesn’t receive what he desperately needs, he passes out. Or maybe he straight up dies. Up to your imagination.

Neon Abyss 2 – £15.99

The action is faster, the stakes are higher, and the possibilities are endless in this cybermyth roguelike. With explosive run ‘n’ gun gameplay, diverse combat styles, and unlimited item synergies, Neon Abyss 2 delivers a dramatic, thrill-packed experience every time you enter.

Isles of Sea and Sky – £16.99

A fantastic, oceanic, open world puzzle adventure. Solve innovative block puzzles while unearthing a mystifying story, gaining new friends that change the puzzle landscape, and unlocking powers that provide more options for how you choose to progress through the enigmatic Isles of Sea and Sky.

Echo Weaver – £15.99 (Switch 2)

Master an unraveling time loop in this knowledge-based Metroidvania. As the last Weaver, exploit time-altering anomalies and use what you learn to break the cycle.

Explore what remains. Uncover the mystery. Perfect the loop.

Wield the Enigmatic Power of the Glaive

Bound to your very being, an alien glaive gran

Quern – Undying Thoughts – £12.99

The island is empty, but not abandoned. Someone worked here, and left behind their notes, their machines and their questions.

Quern – Undying Thoughts is a first-person puzzle adventure about exploring a place and slowly coming to understand it. The puzzles are not isolated boxes to tick off. A mechanism you learn in one building turns up again somewhere else, and the island rewards you for thinking about it as a whole rather than one room at a time.

Explore at your own pace, keep your own notes, and work out why you were brought here.

Highway Blossoms: Gold Rush Edition – £17.99

Highway Blossoms is a yuri kinetic novel set in the American Southwest. After an old gold rush miner’s journal is discovered, supposedly detailing where he hid parts of his stash, a nationwide craze begins as would-be prospectors try to solve its clues and strike it rich.

Colorful Boi 2 – £6.29

Bright colors. Deadly obstacles. One tiny hero who never gives up. Colorful Boi 2 is a fast, precise arcade platformer built on one simple loop – and 74 handcrafted levels that dare you to master it.

BioMenace Remastered – £13.39

Fight your way through a city ravaged by dangerous mutants, rescue hostages, find secrets, and rack up points. Locate the secret lab behind this attack and prevent Dr. Mangle from taking over the world!

This remaster features widescreen, 60 FPS, redrawn VGA-style graphics, mid-level saving, weapon switching, and many other quality of life improvements.

Thunder Hoop Collection – £8.99

The Thunder Hoop collection brings the intense, adrenaline-fueled action of cult-classic 2D side-scrolling arcade games straight to your console. Face a dangerous bio-organic crisis in two full games: the sensational original 1992 arcade game, Thunder Hoop, and its fast-paced 1994 sequel, TH Strikes Back.

Run, jump, and fight your way through levels infested with runaway genetic experiments. Climb ladders, avoid deadly traps, collect weapon power-ups, and defeat gigantic bosses. Play solo or pass the controller to a friend for exciting local multiplayer action. Packed with modern enhancements like Rewind, Save States, and CRT video filters, this is the best way to play these retro gems!

Rainbow Islands CS – £26.99

Rainbow Island CS is a collection of several home ports of the arcade game Rainbow Islands.

In addition to the popular 8 and 16-bit versions, the collection includes the never-released-on-cartridge MegaDrive/Genesis version. With 24 quick-save/load slots for each version and a feature that displays the location of the diamonds, there’s never been a better time to experience it. It also includes a feature that lets you start the game in a powered-up state.

The PC Engine version is based on the NES version and features a main theme arranged for FM sound by Yukiharu Urita, as well as an ending theme composed by Norihiro Furukawa, both Zuntata (Taito’s sound team) alumni.

Next week: Castlevania: Belmont’s Curse, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 Campaign Early Access, Disney/Pixar Toy Story: Retro Roundup! + Toy Story 3 Complete Edition, House Flipper 2, Cubic Cosmos, Ratatan, Bluey’s Happy Snaps, Tormented Souls 2, Resident Evil 2 Deluxe Edition, Resident Evil 3, Resident Evil 4 Gold Edition, LEGO Harry Potter Collection, Tales of Eternia Remastered, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer – Holiday Play Edition, SpongeBob SquarePants: Titans of the Tide, and The Witch’s Bakery.