Out this week: Gears of War: E-Day, Star Wars: Galactic Racer, Hellraiser: Revival, Kingdom Hearts Collection, more

E-Day is upon us. Not Egg Day (that’s later this week, believe it or not), but rather Gears of War’s Emergence Day – the day the Locust Horde erupted from below and left the world ravaged. This prequel story stars Marcus and Dominic and promises a darker twist on things, with enemies more threatening than before. Horde Mode has larger maps, while the 4v4 Versus mode has ranked and social matches, along with modernised controls.

The Metacritic score for Gears of War: E-Day sits at 86% on Xbox Series X, with most complaints aimed at its overfamiliarity. “Gears of War: E-Day is a solid prequel that gets a lot of things right. The characters, the combat, and the visuals all mesh together into a must-play adventure for any Gears of War fan, but it’s also an excellent starting point for those new to the series,” said Gaming Bible.

Following on from last month’s Star Wars: Zero Command, we’re being treated to another Star Wars game that isn’t a third-person adventure or online shooter. Star Wars: Galactic Racer takes the foundations laid by the N64’s Star Wars: Episode 1 Racer all those years ago and greatly expands on the concept, adding a story mode, customisation, and a bigger vehicle line-up that includes landspeeders, speeder bikes, skim speeders, and pod racers. Visually, it looks mighty impressive – and it has the speed to match. This, too, has an 86% Metacritic score, with many critics claiming it’s the best arcade-style racer in years.

“Fuse Games’ debut is spectacular, thrilling, and inventive in the right places. At its core, Star Wars: Galactic Racer is a throwback to simpler times, but it’s got both the ingredients and the execution to become a modern racing classic,” was Game Watcher’s verdict.

Square Enix wasn’t joking when it said it wanted more of its games on more systems. Case in point: Kingdom Hearts Collection is out this week on PS5, Xbox Series and Switch 2, featuring Kingdom Hearts -HD 1.5+2.5 ReMIX-, Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue, and Kingdom Hearts III + Re Mind. That’s six games in total, and it’ll set you back £64.99. That’s unless you happen to already own the Switch cloud version, as you’re then eligible for a 50% discount.

Another collection arriving this week is Thunder Hoop Collection, which brings together two Spanish arcade run ‘n’ gun games from the ‘90s, each of which has Japanese influences. By that, we mean the main character closely resembles Dragon Ball Z’s Goku. The two are reasonably different from one another, with the sequel being the better-looking – as was to be expected.

Just in time for Halloween, there’s Hellraiser: Revival from Saber Interactive. This first-person survival horror game has a new canonical story and involves using the hellish abilities of the Configuration to escape an otherworldly hellscape. Horror fans may also want to investigate Team17’s Silver Pines, a side-scrolling Metroidvania set in a small American town. It appears to be reasonably anticipated.

Capcom’s Dragon’s Dogma 2, meanwhile, gains its Dark Arisen expansion, coinciding with a Switch 2 release. We’re off to the snowy north to unravel the secrets of the Fallen Dragon, gaining new weapons to deal with tougher adversaries. Twelve dungeon challenges and new cosmetics also feature.

Also coming to Switch 2, PS5 and PC is Order of the Sinking Star – a new puzzler from Jonathan Blow, with over 1000 interconnected, hand-crafted brain benders to solve. The idea is to dip in and out, enjoying it at your own pace.

Then there’s a PS5/Xbox Series release of Gear.Club Unlimited 3 – which reviewed well on Switch 2 earlier this year – the blackjack roguelike deck-builder Dungeons & Degenerate Gamblers, the online co-op side-scrolling run ‘n’ gun Neon Abyss 2, the knowledge-based Metroidvania Echo Weaver, and a PS5 release of Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor. The PS5 also gains the PSVR2 shooter Into the Radius 2 and the absurd idle game Tingus Goose. No relation.

New release trailers

Star Wars: Galactic Racer





Gears of War: E-Day

Kingdom Hearts Collection

Order of the Sinking Star

Gear.Club Unlimited 3

Clive Barker’s Hellraiser: Revival





Dragon’s Dogma 2: Dark Arisen

Dungeons & Degenerate Gamblers

Thunder Hoop Collection

Silver Pines





Echo Weaver

Neon Abyss 2

PAPERHEAD



Tingus Goose

New multiformat releases

Star Wars: Galactic Racer

Gear.Club Unlimited 3

Clive Barker’s Hellraiser: Revival

Kingdom Hearts Collection

Dungeons & Degenerate Gamblers

Dragon’s Dogma 2: Dark Arisen

Thunder Hoop Collection

Silver Pines

Neon Abyss 2

Echo Weaver

Hidden Dogs

HORSE CLUB Ride West

Sesame Street: Friends & Fun

Forever Ago

Deck of Haunts

New on PSN

Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor

I’m Having A Bad Day

Highway Blossoms: Gold Rush Edition

Mr Toilet

Into the Radius 2

Tingus Goose

New on Xbox Store

Gears of War: E-Day

Titanic Escape Simulator

Voltaire: The Vegan Vampire

myPOPGOES

Ultimate Admiral: Dreadnoughts

Cozy Meowmory

PAPERHEAD

Tiny Techie in Puzzle Land

Whisker Mess (Xbox Series)

New Switch retail releases

eShop round-up coming Thursday

Dragons Dogma 2 Dark Arisen (Switch 2)

Blue Prince (Switch 2)

Thomas and Friends: Wonders of Sodor – Deluxe Edition

American Arcadia

Horse Club: Ride West

Next week: Castlevania: Belmont’s Curse, Ratatan, Toy Story: Retro Roundup, Planet Zoo 2, Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun 2, It Takes Two (Switch 2), Harvest Moon: Echoes of Teradea, Enshrouded, Just Dance: Decades of Hits, Valor Mortis, The Jackbox Party Pack 12, Tenebris Somnia, Tales of Eternia Remastered, Alpha Nomos, Time To Wake Up, Jimbaori: The Ōnin War, Shockwave Triggers, The Witch’s Bakery, YAR: Forgotten Throne, Prison Run and Gun, Creepy Tale: Snow Child, Bluey’s Happy Snaps, Wolfsschanze – Operation Götterdämmerung, DESOLUS, Animal Trainer Simulator, Chained Beasts, and Colorbound.