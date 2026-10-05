EA Sports FC 27 holds onto no.1 while Minecraft Dungeons II and Ace Combat 8 debut

EA Sports FC 27 continues to dominate the UK retail (physical) charts, remaining no.1 in the all formats top 40, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series and Switch charts. The only chart it can’t conquer is the boxed PC chart, where it has to settle for #4.

The sports sim was even able to fend off competition from big new releases. The multiformat Minecraft Dungeons II made its debut at #2 in the all formats chart, while also taking #3 in the Xbox Series chart and #7 in the PS5 top ten.

Marvel’s Wolverine managed to rise to #3 after dipping down the top ten slightly. Position #4 is a climber too, being Mario Kart World – up from #9.

At #5 it’s another new entry in the form of the well-received Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve. It also hit the runway at #3 in the PS5 chart and at #2 on Xbox Series – meaning it outsold the physical release of Minecraft Dungeons II on that platform last week.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition continues to rise, now at #6 thanks to the free remaster update. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition isn’t far behind at #11.

Pokemon Pokopia fell to #7 while Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream rose to #8.

Then at #9 it’s the return of Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, which has seen hefty discounts recently. It’s also back in the top five in the Switch chart this week.

Konami’s positively reviewed Silent Hill: Townfall rounds off this week’s top ten, down from #2 during its second week on sale.

LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight, Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave, and Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition all departed the top ten, meanwhile, with Cyberpunk 2077 tumbling from #3 to #33. Oddly, it’s something that always benefits greatly from a price cut, often returning to the top ten whenever reduced to £25-£30.

Further down the chart two other new arrivals can be found. Lies of P: Complete Edition on Switch 2 made its debut at #22, while the belated physical release of Xenoblade Chronicles 2 made #25.

Trails in the Sky 2nd Chapter still clings in the top 40 too, sitting at #20. Onimusha: Way of the Sword isn’t as fortunate, falling from #15 to #30. A discount could potentially see it return to the top ten, though.