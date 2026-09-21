Out this week: CONTROL Resonant, Silent Hill: Townfall, EA Sports FC 27, Dune: Awakening, Samson, Alien Breed, more

Konami allegedly wishes to turn Silent Hill into an annual franchise. This week’s Silent Hill: Townfall may very well give us a glimpse into that future, developed by Glasgow based Screen Burn with support from Annapurna Interactive.

This full-length horror takes place in Scotland during 1996, and stars Simon Ordell – who awakens in St. Amelia’s docks (based on St. Monans, Fife) with no recollection of past events. It marks the first time Silent Hill is fully playable in first-person, and truer to the time, the infamous portable radio is being replaced with a Casio-style pocket TV.

CONTROL Resonant dabbles with the supernatural too, this time taking us to Manhattan. Protagonist Dylan Faden must harness his new-found powers to quell a mysterious cosmic entity. On top of that, Dylan is armed with a massive hammer to lob around. Reviews went live on Friday and are on par with Remedy’s past works, being a mix of 8s and 9s.

“CONTROL Resonant takes a lot of risks, and almost all of them pay off. It features a new protagonist, a very different feel to its action, and a far larger game that keeps taking audacious chances throughout. Still, it feels like a Control game in all the most important ways, building beautifully on the original. It sits comfortably among the best games of 2026,” said Hey Poor Player.

Reviews of EA Sports FC 27 are also in. The big new thing this year is The Grounds – a social open world playground. The main game has received tweaks too. Scores are mostly in the 7/10 ballpark, with a couple of critics noting that it’s a good year to return if you’ve missed the past couple of entries. “A vintage year for EA Sports FC, that fixes its predecessor’s various shortcomings and adds plenty of new and welcome features,” was The Metro’s verdict. It’s out 25th Sept on all formats, including older systems such as the Switch, PS4 and Xbox One.

Another major new release is Dune: Awakening, the online open world survival RPG set on the sand smothered planet of Arrakis. The PS5 version currently has a 77% Metacritic score. “Dune: Awakening looks like Dune, sounds like Dune and for all intents and purposes feels just like a game based on Dune should. Dune: Awakening is also clearly illustrative of the fact that Funcom has come a long way since the release of Conan Exiles and while the production values might not be quite so high as some might like, this is nonetheless the most vivid depiction of Arrakis and the tapestry of human tragedy that defined Frank Herbert’s novellas to date in video game form,” said PSU.

Samson comes to consoles too, being a gritty open world crime caper with melee combat. The PC version arrived in a poor state and was consequently panned. Since then, it has received seven updates and two content drops, which have allegedly improved things. Still, it’s probably wise to wait for reviews of this new console version.

We can also expect the organ harvesting Graveyard Keeper 2, dark fairytale Metroidvania Well Dweller, merchant caravan RPG Sandwalkers, food-themed 3D platformer Garfield – Escape From Monday, the outdoorsy Farming Camp, Malagasy folklore adventure Kalanoro, the megastructure exploring BLACKSHARD, and Arc System Works’ timeline-altering RPG Qliphah in Providence’s Shadow.

After a short delay, Demeo x Dungeons & Dragons: Battlemarked, hyperactive first-person shooter Gunstoppable and the Souls-like The Relic: First Guardian also finally reach the Xbox. A load of seemingly random simulators are due as well. Lawn Mowing Simulator 2 appears to be the best of the bunch. Grass tech rebuilt from the ground up, don’t you know?

Then on the retro side of things, there’s Alien Breed 35th Anniversary from the newly revived Commodore – which includes a mixture of Amiga top-down and first-person shooters, plus a museum – eastasiasoft’s latest vertical shooter BIRDCAGE, a remaster of the cult 1998 FPS SiN: Reloaded, and a belated retail release of Super Bomberman Collection via Red Art Games.

New release trailers

Silent Hill: Townfall



EA Sports FC 27



CONTROL Resonant

Dune: Awakening

Samson

Alien Breed 35th Anniversary

BIRDCAGE

Graveyard Keeper 2

Well Dweller

Garfield – Escape from Monday

Kalanoro



PUPU’s Adventure Park

BLACKSHARD

Gunstoppable

Qliphah in Providence’s Shadow



SiN: Reloaded

Farming Camp



Lawn Mowing Simulator 2

New multiformat releases

Silent Hill: Townfall

CONTROL Resonant

EA Sports FC 27

Dune: Awakening

Alien Breed 35th Anniversary

Samson

Graveyard Keeper 2

Well Dweller

Sandwalkers

Garfield – Escape From Monday

VORON: Raven’s Story

Bibi & Tina – Ready, Set, Ride!

SiN Reloaded

BIRDCAGE

I Hear Them

Lawn Mowing Simulator 2

Farming Camp

Heroes of Magic & Cards

Kalanoro

PUPU’s Adventure Park

Seafarer: The Ship Sim

Rivage

Angle Of Attack

New on PSN

Into the Radius 2

Agefield High: Rock the School

Qliphah in Providence’s Shadow

My Hidden Things

New on Xbox Store

Gunstoppable

Demeo x Dungeons & Dragons: Battlemarked

The Relic: First Guardian

BLACKSHARD

Bubble Stomp (Xbox Series)

Nomori

2048 Battles – Sylvan Sirens

Ancient Farm

Beer Manufacture Simulator

Fit and Grow (Xbox Series)

Laundering Simulator

Used Cars Simulator

Owlen and the Starbound Mountain

Tiny Tanks Showdown

The Trolley Solution

Retro Cube Slider (Xbox Series)

Used Cars Simulator

Fading Echo

THE BATHROOMS

Such a Guy

Gods With Guns

Moonlight Chess

Roots

Runes Quest

Vampire Blood Dynasty

New Switch retail releases

eShop round-up coming Thursday

EA Sports FC 27 – Switch 2

EA Sports FC 27

Super Bomberman Collection

Keylocker

Farming Camp

Qliphah in Providence’s Shadow

Next week: Minecraft Dungeons II, Gears of War: E-Day Premium Edition, ACE COMBAT 8: WINGS OF THEVE, Way of the Hunter 2 DYNASTY WARRIORS 3: Complete Edition Remastered, MXGP 26 – The Official Game, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Remastered, TOEM 2, King’s Blade, Blades & Battles, Okko The Exiled, Moros Protocol, RetroSpace, Anvil Saga, PUCKOFF: RELOADED, End of Abyss, Muchi Muchi Pork! & PinkSweets Boosted, RetroSpace, Monster Nursery, Wax Museum: Hidden Objects, and Folletti.