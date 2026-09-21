Marvel’s Wolverine secures no.1 in the UK retail chart, followed by Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave

Sony and Nintendo claim the top two positions in this week’s UK retail (physical) all formats chart, with Marvel’s Wolverine at no.1 followed by the Switch 2’s Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave at #2.

Physical sales of Wolverine are allegedly higher than recent first-party PS5 games, presumably in a bid to get Sony to take note. We doubt they’re going to reverse their decision, though.

Unsurprisingly, Wolverine also tops the PS5 top ten, taking Onimusha: Way of the Sword down a peg.

At #3 it’s the return of LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight thanks to the new Switch 2 version. It’s up all the way from #40, so quite the comeback.

The Blood of Dawnwalker fell to #4, while continuing to hold no.1 on Xbox Series.

Switch 2 pack-ins Mario Kart World and Pokemon Pokopia dropped to #5 and #6.

Capcom’s Onimusha: Way of the Sword – which climbed to no.1 last week – fell to #7.

Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream – the Switch’s no.1 – moved down to #8.

Days before EA Sports FC 27’s release, EA Sports FC 26 can still be found at #9.

Then at #10 it’s The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition, which has seen a resurgence due to free remaster news. It’s also no.1 in the boxed PC chart.

One other new release surfaced – the PM Studios published Trails in the Sky 2nd Chapter at #14. This very well-received RPG is also in at #5 in the PS5 top ten.

GfK managed to compile a 3DS chart too, which sees 2013’s Fire Emblem: Awakening at no.1, coincidentally enough. It’s a top four this week, with NiS America RPG reprints trailing behind.