UK Charts: Onimusha: Way of the Sword rises to no.1 during its second week on sale

Last week’s UK retail (physical) chart gave us the rarest of things: an all-new top three. RPG The Blood of Dawnwalker took the top spot, followed by Onimusha: Way of the Sword and finally the Switch 2 exclusive Orbitals at #3.

Things are a bit different this week. Capcom’s Onimusha: Way of the Sword has climbed to no.1 during its second week on sale, knocking The Blood of Dawnwalker off the throne and down to #2. Orbitals meanwhile tumbles to #18. Still, that’s nothing when compared to fellow new release Star Wars Zero Company, which has plummeted from #9 to #38.

In the single format charts, Onimusha: Way of the Sword is no.1 in the PS5 top ten, while Xbox Series gamers seemingly prefer The Blood of Dawnwalker, as it tops the chart there.

Rewinding to the all formats top 40, Pokemon Pokopia and Mario Kart World rose to #3 and #4, while Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream – the Switch’s no.1 – held onto #5. This gives Nintendo three games in the top five.

At #6 it’s the return of Mortal Kombat 1, fuelled by sales of the PS5 version.

EA Sports FC 26 is back in the top ten at #7, up from #12. This is presumably due to a price drop, considering this year’s edition is imminent. The early access version is out Friday, in fact.

007 First Light makes a top ten reappearance too at #8, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition climbed to #9 – helped by free current-gen remaster news – and then at #10 it’s the evergreen Hogwarts Legacy.

Incidentally, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition is at #11 – meaning we nearly had two different versions of The Witcher 3 in the top ten.

There were no new arrivals, although we did see a few LEGO games return to the lower end of the top 40 in addition to Mad Max on PS4 – which managed to outsell Pokémon Legends: Z-A last week. These are indeed turbulent times for physical media.