Out this week: Marvel’s Wolverine, RuneScape: Dragonwilds, Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave, Woodo, more

It’s starting to look a lot like Christmas. No, really. This week sees new major first-party releases from both Sony and Nintendo, forming part of their Q4 line-ups, along with two licensed games – one of which literally has the word ‘Christmas’ in its title.

As you’ve no doubt heard by now, PS5 exclusive Marvel’s Wolverine isn’t exactly off to a great start. It debuted with a 77% Metacritic score, formed of a mixture of 6s, 7s, and just a handful of 8s. For whatever reason, be it meddling from Sony or in-house decisions, Insomniac has reportedly given us a linear, casual, almost movie tie-in-like experience that panders to players with marked scent routes and QTE scenes that can’t be failed. Even the gory combat, a touted high point, reportedly isn’t up to much due to becoming stale fast. It’s strange that out of all of Sony’s PS5 games, this is the one they felt should cater to the masses.

From Nintendo comes Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave on Switch 2. This tactical RPG sees four playable heroes from the past transported to the future to stop resurrected demon god Balor. Mouse controls feature in the series for the first time, and it’s possible to recruit allies, head into dungeons to gather materials, train in an arena once per week, and spend downtime researching opponents. Look out for it on Thursday both physically and on the eShop.

The Switch 2 also gains a belated release of Lego Batman: Legacy of The Dark Knight, along with a native version of Destroy All Humans! 2: Reprobed. Nihon Falcom’s Trails in the Sky 2nd Chapter meanwhile comes to PS5, Switch 2 and Switch – featuring new cooking, poker and fishing mini-games – while the retro collection Aero The Acro-Bat Legacy + Sunsoft Lost Gems is out on both PS5 and Switch. We’re unsure if that last one is due out digitally, mind.

Coming to all formats is RuneScape: Dragonwilds – the first entry in the series to grace consoles. This is a community-driven co-operative survival adventure that builds on RuneScape lore, and features reorchestrated musical tracks. The PC version has been in early access for a while and appears to have gone down well with fans of the franchise.

There’s Active Matter, too – a first-person military shooter set within a fractured and unstable world. Anomalies not only change gravity but also map layouts on the fly. PvP battles are the order of the day. According to Xbox Wire, tinyBuild’s dinosaur shooter FEROCIOUS is coming to consoles this week as well. At the time of typing, though, it’s yet to be officially announced.

During this curiously busy week, we can also expect the free-to-play creature-catching open-world RPG Aniimo, turn-based strategy board game Flamecraft, Train Sim World 7 – which has three new routes to master, including Yorkshire – iRacing Studios NASCAR 26 with its new chase mode, tactile wooden diorama puzzler Woodo, the cutesy hidden object focused Sniper Dan, FMV adventure Akiba Lost, and the anime mech shooter PATLABOR the Case Files.

Those two licensed games mentioned in the opening paragraph are the scrolling brawler The Walking Dead: Streets of Survival – from the developers of The Karate Kid: Street Rumble, starring Rick Grimes, Daryl Dixon, Michonne, and Negan as an unlockable – and the 3D platformer The Grinch 2: Saving Christmas. The first Grinch game was a 2.5D platformer, so it’s pleasing to see this isn’t more of the same.

Eager players can also leap into Dune: Awakening and EA SPORTS FC 27 later this week via their Ultimate Editions, with the latter priced at a penny under £100. The standard edition is out 25th Sept for £69.99, set to grace all formats including the PS4, Xbox One and original Switch.

New release trailers

Marvel’s Wolverine

Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave

Lego Batman: Legacy of The Dark Knight (Switch 2)

RuneScape: Dragonwilds

iRacing Studios NASCAR 26

Train Sim World 7

Active Matter

Trails in the Sky 2nd Chapter

Woodo

Roman Sands RE:Build

Flamecraft

FOUNTAINS

The Walking Dead: Streets of Survival

The Grinch 2: Saving Christmas

Sniper Dan





Akiba Lost

PATLABOR the Case Files

New multiformat releases

RuneScape: Dragonwilds

Two Point Hospital: Full Health Collection

iRacing Studios NASCAR 26

Train Sim World 7

Active Matter

Aniimo

Woodo

Flamecraft

FOUNTAINS

Fading Echo

Kernel Hearts

Au Revoir

ENDLESS Legend 2

The Walking Dead: Streets of Survival

The Grinch 2: Saving Christmas

Dimensional Animals

Roman Sands RE:Build

The Alchemist of Ars Magna

Sniper Dan

Moving Simulator

Dune: Awakening (Deluxe & Ultimate Editions)

EA SPORTS FC 27 Ultimate Edition

New on PSN

Marvel’s Wolverine

Moomintroll: Winter’s Warmth

AKIBA LOST

PATLABOR the Case Files

Trails in the Sky 2nd Chapter

New on Xbox Store

FEROCIOUS

Cipher Monk: Cassette Equation (Xbox Series)

TCG Card Shop Simulator (Game Preview)

Catch Flex

Unbox the Room

Airport Baggage Simulator

Owlbound Tomes (Xbox Series)

Panda: Shards of Aurora

Death Simulator

Shadow Cat (Xbox Series)

Sugar Box

Zombuffoonery

New Switch retail releases

eShop round-up coming Thursday

Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave (Switch 2)

Lego Batman: Legacy of The Dark Knight (Switch 2)

Destroy All Humans! 2: Reprobed (Switch 2)

Trails in the Sky 2nd Chapter (Switch 2)

Absolum (Switch 2)

Layers Of Fear – The Final Masterpiece Edition (Switch 2)

Trails in the Sky 2nd Chapter (Switch)

City Hunter (Switch)

Aero The Acro-Bat Legacy + Sunsoft Lost Gems (Switch)

The Walking Dead: Streets of Survival (Switch)

The Grinch 2: Saving Christmas (Switch)

Instant Sports 2 (Switch)

Next week: EA SPORTS FC 27, SILENT HILL: Townfall, CONTROL Resonant, Dune: Awakening, Garfield – Escape From Monday, Alien Breed 35th Anniversary, Harvest Moon : Echos Of Teradea, Rivage, Samson, Fallen City Brawl, Well Dweller, Graveyard Keeper 2, VORON: Raven’s Story, BIRDCAGE, Lawn Mowing Simulator 2, Sandwalkers, I Hear Them, My Hidden Things, Bibi & Tina, Into the Radius 2, Such a Guy, SiN Reloaded, Qliphah in Providence’s Shadow, Farming Camp, Agefield High: Rock the School, Maestro, Kalanoro, Heroes of Magic & Cards, and Beer Manufacture Simulator.