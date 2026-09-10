Mega Drive shooter Gley Lancer is set to gain a NeoGeo reimaging

Another new NeoGeo game is on the horizon, and just like Necro Pop, shoot’em up Gley Lancer: Overdrive is set to gain a physical cartridge release for AES and MVS systems, along with a digital release on modern platforms.

If that name rings a bell, that’s because Gley Lancer (believed to be a mistranslation of “Grey Lancer“) isn’t a new game. It debuted on Mega Drive back in 1992 before being re-released on modern systems in 2021 with a new translation. We quite enjoyed it, dishing out a 7/10.

This new version is built natively for NeoGeo and features new pixel art and music, refined mechanics including a new speed boost, expanded multiplayer options, and a bunch of tweaks.

There’s a new gimmick too: Overdrive mode gives the choice to attack or defend, using a shield that can also be fired at enemies in eight different directions. Destroying enemies boosts a score multiplier at the risk of taking damage yourself.

All 11 stages have been re-imagined with new backgrounds, while cut-scenes are being redrawn and the music reinterpreted.

The modern platform versions will additionally include a Bullet Hell mode to help increase replay value. Score Attack, Boss Rush, Speedrunner, 1CC, Stage/Boss Select, and Core Pickup Run modes all feature, and the team are including multiple endings to reward experimentation.

Gley Lancer: Overdrive will be docking on the Neo Geo AES console and MVS arcade systems, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Switch and PC via Steam in 2027. Publisher Nalua Studio will be giving it an airing at the Tokyo Game Show alongside Necro Pop.