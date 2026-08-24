[Updated] Commodore are back, and their first release is Alien Breed 35th Anniversary Collection

Commodore are back as a modern publisher, looking to revive titles synonymous with the likes of the Amiga and C64.

First up is Alien Breed 35th Anniversary Collection, which is in development at Antstream – a new departure for the retro streaming service provider.

All six Amiga games are included in this collection, along with new horde and rush modes, plus a virtual museum packed with historical content and a few secrets.

Here’s the full line-up: Alien Breed (1991), Alien Breed: Special Edition (1992), Alien Breed II: The Horror Continues (1993, ECS and AGA versions), Alien Breed: Tower Assault (1994, Amiga and CD32 versions), Alien Breed 3D (1995, CD32 version), and Alien Breed 3D II: TKG (1996).

We’re in for modernised twin-stick controls, CRT filters, improved framerates, and save states. The 3D games can be played using keyboard and mouse, too.

Alien Breed 35th Anniversary Collection is planned for release on undisclosed consoles and PC, with the Steam page now live. [Update] It’s out 24th Sept on PS5, Xbox Series and PC, with a Switch version to follow.

Here’s the trailer: