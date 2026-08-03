Out this week: Beast of Reincarnation, MARVEL Tōkon: Fighting Souls, Big Walk, Kynseed, Gunstoppable, more

It is kind of funny. The last few mainline Pokémon games have come under scrutiny for their lack of technical and graphical prowess. These games sell gangbusters, yet a low budget and time constraints seemingly hamper them. Now comes Beast of Reincarnation for PS5 and Xbox Series, which proves Game Freak can create visually arresting experiences when given the necessary resources. Having more powerful hardware probably helps too.

Published by Fictions and due both digitally and at retail, Beast of Reincarnation is a hack ‘n slash set in a post-apocalyptic Japan. You play as Emma, humanity’s last hope, who’s also joined by Koo – a canine with a peculiar affliction that sees the duo shunned. Emma carries a sword, while Koo can be given commands in battle. Despite appearances, this isn’t yet another Soulslike, described as a linear story-driven RPG with a customisable difficulty.

Over on PS5 and PC there’s MARVEL Tōkon: Fighting Souls – a 4v4 tag fighter featuring 20 characters at launch, along with a lore expanding Episode mode and online lobbies that support up to 64 players. Arc System Works are of course no strangers to the genre, also lending Marvel’s heroes a slight anime makeover. Hopefully there’s substance to back up that style.

The PS5, Switch 2 and PC all gain Big Walk too, aka what the team behind Untitled Goose Game did next. True to its name, it involves going on a big (online) walk with friends. You’ll have to work co-operatively to overcome obstacles, and can communicate in various ways using walkie-talkies, laser pointers, whiteboards, megaphones, and more. Mostly though it’s about hanging out and having a good old giggle.

Over on the Xbox there’s the fast-paced and absurdly colourful FPS Gunstoppable – where speed equals more damage – a belated release of the critically panned action RPG The Relic: First Guardian, Korean crime drama inspired side-scrolling beat-’em-up Vengeance of Mr. Peppermint, and Limbot – a physics-based destruction game set within cardboard cities.

Other new releases include the canine starring 2.5D adventure platformer Space Tail, life sim sandbox RPG Kynseed – from ex-Fable developers – creature collecting deckbuilder Montabi, Atari’s dinosaur park builder Parkasaurus, stealth slasher Yellowcreek Stories, arcade shooter spin-off Tailbreak, and the mini-game collection Grizzy & the Lemmings – Crazy Party – based on a popular YouTube series.

Settlement builder Feudal Baron: King’s Land comes to PS5 too, which we found rather dull.

New release trailers

Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls

Beast of Reincarnation

Big Walk

Gunstoppable

The Relic: First Guardian

Kynseed

Talespinner

Yellowcreek Stories – The Cabin Watcher

Montabi

Limbot

Parkasaurus

Space Tail: Definitive Edition

Grizzy & the Lemmings – Crazy Party

SlipVector

Vengeance of Mr. Peppermint

Changeable Guardian ESTIQUE

New multiformat releases

Beast of Reincarnation

Kynseed

Talespinner

Parkasaurus: Dinoluxe Edition

Changeable Guardian ESTIQUE

Yellowcreek Stories – The Cabin Watcher

Montabi

Space Tail: Definitive Edition

Grizzy & the Lemmings – Crazy Party

John Fox

Tailbreak

Mate’Morphosis

New on PSN

MARVEL Tōkon: Fighting Souls

Big Walk

C.A.B.A.

City Bus Simulator 2026

SlipVector

Feudal Baron: King’s Land

Ironforged

New on Xbox Store

Gunstoppable

The Relic: First Guardian

Vengeance of Mr. Peppermint

Limbot

INK ENIGMA 2: Hidden Object Challenges

Aery – Surreal World

Detective Holmes: Hidden Objects

Fading Clouds (Xbox Series)

Five Hearts Under One Roof

Herd Dispatch (Xbox Series)

Sokogem

Monsters Are Coming!

New Switch retail releases

eShop round-up coming Thursday

Starship Troopers: Ultimate Bug War (Switch 2)

Strange Horticulture & Antiquities

Next week: EA Sports Madden NFL 27, Hell Let Loose: Vietnam, No More Room in Hell 2, Panzer Knights – Commanders Edition, Duskfade, Iridio, Akatori, Wild Blue Skies, Backpack Boy, FlipCat, NIGHTMARE DELIVERY, Pets Survivors, Nightmare Shift, Pro Jank Footy, Defender of the Crown: The Legend Returns, Skatesterre, Grave Seasons, and Tower Dominion.