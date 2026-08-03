Halo: Campaign Evolved camps at no.1 in the UK retail chart

The UK retail (physical) charts for the week ending 1st August are in, and it’s a very much a case of new month, new number one.

This time it’s Microsoft’s turn to rule over the top 40 all formats chart, with Halo: Campaign Evolved shooting straight to the top. The remake also takes no.1 in both the PS5 and Xbox Series charts despite being available on Xbox Game Pass.

Not even Forza Horizon 6 could claim no.1 at launch, making this a rare win for Microsoft. All it took was putting their flagship title onto a more popular platform.

The next three games in the top ten move down a position each, being last week’s no.1 Splatoon Raiders, Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag Resynched, and Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream – which remains the Switch’s no.1.

At #5 it’s Pokémon Pokopia. It’s likely to stick around as it’s part of a new Switch 2 bundle.

Resident Evil Requiem returns to the top ten at #6, up from #17. It’s also no.1 in the boxed PC chart, which mostly consists of Bandai-Namco published titles this week.

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate dropped to #7 after enjoying a brief resurgence.

Mario Kart World held onto #8, 007 First Light fell to #9, and then at #10 it’s Hogwarts Legacy.

EA Sports FC 26 and the recently discounted Assassin’s Creed Shadows both departed the top ten, meanwhile.

Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition on Switch 2 made its debut at #16, being the only other new release in the top 40. Xenoblade Chronicles 2 isn’t due out physically until 1st October despite hitting the Switch eShop last week.

Sony’s Day of Play has impacted the chart too, with Saros returning to #17, along with Astro Bot, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and LEGO Horizon Adventures re-entering the lower end of the top 40. Saros managed to re-enter the PS5 top ten at #7 as well.

Beast of Reincarnation and MARVEL Tōkon: Fighting Souls are reasonable shouts for next week.