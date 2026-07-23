Splatoon Raiders, Disgaea Mayhem, FINAL FANTASY X/X-2 HD, High Times, Armadillo Racing, and Blast’N Bounty hit the Switch

Since appearing on the Wii U in 2015, Splatoon has become an important franchise for Nintendo. It’s no surprise to find it gaining the spin-off treatment, which is something arguably more appealing than Nintendo going through the motions to release Splatoon 4 instead.

Helping to shake up the formula, the Switch 2’s Splatoon Raiders is a co-op experience for up to four players, based around gaining loot to improve your arsenal and HQ. Critics claim the core gameplay loop is engaging – in fact, almost every review has those exact words – resulting in an 81% Metacritic. Like last month’s Star Fox, it’s launching at a modest £41.99.

“Splatoon Raiders is more than a spin-off; it’s an incredible launching point for a new branch of more single-player adventures, combining some of the best parts of the original Splatoon trilogy and turning it into something that feels fresh,” said My Nintendo News.

Another spin-off arriving this week is Disgaea Mayhem – a hack ‘n slash take on the cult RPG series, similar to Hyrule Warriors. Critics haven’t been too englamoured with this more action orientated take, noting that it’s pretty short for a full price release. “Disgaea Mayhem feels more like a spin-off proof of concept than an evolution or new direction for the series, and a proverbial monkey’s paw that will make me careful what I wish for in the future,” was RPG Fan’s verdict.

On the subject of expensiveness, Square-Enix’s FINAL FANTASY X/X-2 HD Remaster – which includes a high-speed mode, and the ability to turn off random encounters – will set you back an eyebrow raising £44.99. At the time of writing, the PS4 version is discounted to £9.99 on PSN; and usually £24.99 when not on sale. Vote with your wallet for this one.

Atari’s modern retro first-person shooter CULTIC, involving a cultist movement in 1960’s America, and PM Studio’s Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game are lined up for Switch this week too but not yet showing on the eShop. Neither appears to have been reviewed yet either. Avatar comes from the team behind Diesel Legacy and Them’s Fightin’ Herds, which were reasonably well received. Twelve characters from the Nickelodeon animated series feature in 1v1 battles.

Then there’s the archaeological roguelike 2D platformer Pit Panic, the therapy themed High Times – which involves feeding customers mood altering donuts – interactive desktop study buddy Memory of Memorie: A Chill Story, and a double whammy of retro shooters in the form of the virus blasting Viral Reload EX, and the Mega Man inspired Blast’N Bounty. We awarded that last one a 7/10 yesterday, finding it to be a decent budget buy.

This week’s Arcade Archives release is another 3D Namco game, being 1997’s Armadillo Racing. It supports USB trackballs to mimic the arcade original. UPL’s single screen platformer Mouser also gains an Arcade Archives 2 release, while Human’s convenience store management sim THE CONVENI is lined up for Console Archives. Sadly, it hasn’t received an English translation. The latest EGGCONSOLE release may be of note for RPG fans too, as it’s Nihon Falcom’s Dragon Slayer Level 2.0 from 1984. From small acorns mighty oaks grow.

New Switch eShop releases

Disgaea Mayhem – £49.99

Disgaea Mayhem – £49.99 – Switch 2

The princess needs her pudding! But nothing’s simple in the Netherworld. She’ll need a hardy mercenary to mow down monsters and secure her dessert if she’s to enjoy her culinary delights.

That’s where you come in. As N.A., you’ll need to level up, recruit demons, and pass bills at the Dark Chocolate Assembly to make sure you have what it takes to fight your own battles. That’s right—for the first time ever, Disgaea has Magichanged into an action RPG!

Splatoon Raiders – £41.99

Kit yourself out with mechanical gadgets, arm yourself with a host of different weapons, and splat waves of foes in Splatoon Raiders, a single-player focused Splatoon game exclusively for Nintendo Switch 2!

After crash landing on the mysterious Spirhalite Islands, the Mechanic (that’s you!) must collab with a trio of swashbuckling musicians by the name of Deep Cut to get back home, solve the mystery of the islands and, most importantly, recover as much loot as possible!

FINAL FANTASY X/X-2 HD Remaster – £44.99

FINAL FANTASY X/X-2 HD Remaster brings the timeless classics forward to the current generation of fans, old and new alike.

FINAL FANTASY X tells the story of a star blitzball player, Tidus, who journeys with a young and beautiful summoner named Yuna on her quest to save the world of Spira from an endless cycle of destruction wrought by the colossal menace Sin.

FINAL FANTASY X-2 returns to the world of Spira two years after the beginning of the Eternal Calm. Having been shown a mysterious but familiar image in a sphere, Yuna becomes a Sphere Hunter and along with her companions Rikku and Paine, embarks on a quest around the world to find the answers to the mystery within.

The Life and Suffering of Sir Brante – £17.99

The Life and Suffering of Sir Brante is a narrative-driven RPG that tells of the hardships of a commoner’s Lot in a realm of dark fantasy. Join the main character, Sir Brante, on a journey through the various stages of life and guide your protagonist as his personality is being forged by the cruel injustices of a society divided by class and ruled by outdated traditions. This is a story of a merciless world that punishes those who violate its laws… and the one man who dares to challenge the old order.

Pit Panic – £13.49

Pit Panic – £13.49 – Switch 2

Pit Panic is a challenging rogue-like 2D platformer with fast pace, unique gameplay and environmental puzzles.

Take on the role of a curious archeologist and race through handcrafted levels, take down ancient bosses and jump up like your pants are on fire.

High Times – £18.99

In a world where you can literally eat your feelings, you work at The Hotbox, a special donut shop where every donut is infused with mood enhancers that can change your customers’ emotions. But people don’t always know what they need, so from flavors that give them courage to ones that lift their spirits, it’s up to you to choose the right mood and help each troubled customer. Listen to their stories, offer advice in the form of donuts, and help mend broken relationships.

Memory of Memorie : A Chill Story – £10.75

Memory of Memorie : A Chill Story – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – £12.49

Memory of Memorie : A Chill Story is a work adventure where the story progresses together with the time you spend working, as you share your desk time with Memorie, an apprentice witch.

In a quiet room filled with gentle Celtic music, whenever you sit down to work, Memorie studies magic by your side.

What used to be solitary work time slowly becomes something warmer: time shared with someone.

Club Soko – £12.49

Play as Maude, a graffiti artist compelled to tag up the walls of a nightclub at every possible opportunity. As you move your way past bouncers and club goers you come to discover there’s more to Club Soko than meets the eye.

Torii – £7.49

Traverse through the surreal world suspended somewhere between dream and emotion on a touching journey through grief, guilt, and healing, as you search for your lost sister, Lulu.

Solve puzzles, recover lost memories, face your deepest fears and regrets…

BOMCAT – £4.79

Throw bombs and blast your way forward!

In this stage-clearing action game filled with love for ’80s arcade classics, your mission is to rescue a lady trapped inside a dangerous factory!

Momoka (wo) Wasshoi – £5.89

Introducing a quirky minigame based on the anime Girls Band Cry!

Alongside console support, the latest version of this game includes a new playable character—Iseri Muneo—and a new Truck Mode, where you need to reach the goal without falling off a moving truck!

Bone Marrow 2 – £7.19

By merging identical items, you create stronger versions and decide what to develop next. Your goal is to strategically combine resources and prepare your heroes for the upcoming night, where any mistake could cost them their lives.

Staffer Retro: A Supernatural Mystery Quest – £17.99

Use conversation or exploration to gather information and new documents, then reach your own conclusion as you reason through what you’ve found.

The results of your own choices and logic can lead you toward a different ending.

Solateria – £16.75

A small fire warrior with no memories goes on a journey to find the King—the only hope to save the world.

Solateria, the land of the Sun, once prospered under the Primordial Flame’s blessings.

Master enemy attack patterns and parry with perfect timing. Experience Solateria’s exhilarating combat flow, where parries lead straight into powerful counterattacks.

Blast’N Bounty – £4.49

Betrayed by his first mate, former gangster Quad returns years later as a space bounty hunter, setting his sights on the mafia’s 7 generals so he can finally exact his revenge against their now infamous leader! Blast’N Bounty is a vertical scrolling shoot’em up presented in a mix of retro pixel art and low poly 3D.

Inspired by genre classics, Blast’N Bounty offers modernized widescreen visuals, slick animations and intuitive controls that are easy to pick up but require a deft hand to really push Quad’s limits. Secure upgrade flasks to increase ship defenses and acquire a variety of drones, each with unique behavior that works in tandem with your main shot. Master 8 challenging levels! Blast through the 7 generals’ stages in any order before the final showdown!

Gurei – £17.99

Gurei is a game about fighting strong enemies, but that’s not all. The Kami inhabit a surreal castle located between the human and spirit worlds. After each victory, Rei comes closer to the realm of spirits, starting to encounter peculiar characters from Japanese mythology. These creatures will add novelty and strangeness to your journey, providing commentary, unique animations, side objectives and obscure secrets.

Helix: Descent N Ascent – £13.49

Embark on a journey into the forgotten world of Helix: Descent N Ascent.

You awaken in a dull, dark, disembodied world. Though you’re usually alone, you soon encounter another being who looks just like you, except he always seems to be at odds with you. Who is this doppelganger? Is he a friend or a foe?

Twofold – £17.75

Twofold is a story about love, family, and connection. It celebrates family of all kinds, and explores the strength (and fragility) of bonds between people.

Taking place roughly a year after Twofold: First Snow, Olive’s position as an outsider to these established friend circles will be vital to fully understanding the situation threatening to undo this close-knit group.

Twofold: First Snow – £4.59

Twofold: First Snow is a prequel spinoff of the visual novel Twofold, focused on Allison and Eileen’s first months in community college in the leadup to Christmas, and the many varied people who surround them.

EGGCONSOLE Dragon Slayer Level 2.0 PC-8801 – £5.39

Released by Nihon Falcom in 1984, this is a seminal action RPG. Players become a lone warrior on a quest to slay a three-headed dragon and recover four crowns.

To the Basement: Before – £6.29

To the Basement: Before is a side-scrolling arcade game where flight, maneuvering, devastating humidity, traps, and boss fights intertwine in a single, grim journey through a contaminated area.

Test your resilience and willpower in these challenges!

Football 26 League Superstar – £8.99

Football 26 League Superstar invites you into the heart of modern football — where ambition, strategy, and skill decide who becomes a legend.

Start your journey as a hungry newcomer with a modest squad and limited resources. Every match is a step forward, every decision matters. Train harder, think smarter, and climb from local victories to the grandest stage of world football. Your ultimate dream? Lifting the World Cup and proving you belong among the elite.

Papercraft Tactics – £8.99

Arrange, rotate, and link weapons, potions, and magical wands on a grid to align inputs and outputs. When a turn starts, your backpack comes alive: links fire, effects cascade, and your custom combos automatically fill the action queue. Draft new items, manage deep elemental resistances, and nudge the battlefield with tactical card plays in a charming, cosy paper-theatre world.

Viral Reload EX – £8.99

In the year 2063 the evil Kyle Kaboom has begun kidnapping the former members of his band Chainsaw Cannonball and infecting them with deadly viruses! Strapped into the Viral Unit, Bimmy and Octo must fight these infections all while trying to track down Kyle and stop him before he destroys the moon!

Next week: Truxton Extreme, The King is Watching, UNBEATABLE – Breakout Edition, Case Solved: The London Files, Kusan: City of Wolves, Jotunnslayer: Hordes of Hel, Mechaconda, Shard Squad, BLUE REFLECTION Quartet, Leafy Corner, Turnip Mountain, Lily Fantasia, Lootbag Tactics, Ira, Valkyrie Saga, Neko Odyssey, Volcano Princess, PAW Patrol: Dino World, Sizeable, Dungeon Antiqua, Wake Up Lia,, The Prince of Tennis Doki Doki Survival, The Prince of Tennis Sweet School Festival, and Verho – Curse of Faces.