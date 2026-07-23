Music is your weapon in Alpha Nomos

Rhythm action Roguelite Alpha Nomos will be bringing its unique brand of beat-synced combat to PS5 and Xbox Series shortly after the PC version launches.

Set in a world where time and space have collapsed, you play as the clownish Cello and must fight a band of corrupted puppets throughout abandoned cities and a corrupted circus. Cello wields the Xyloblades, a pair of xylophone-swords, which emit both a hit and a sound when used in combat, allowing you to create harmonious and damaging chains of attacks.

Visually it resembles a 3D platformer, with action viewed mostly from side-on. It should play differently, though, due to being combat-focused.

Weapon sounds use studio recordings, while the soundtrack comes from Totem Warriors and was also recorded live. Audio power-ups play a part too, altering how the soundtrack sounds.

“We recorded every weapon with real players in a real room. You can hear someone’s hands in it. That mattered more to us than almost anything else, and it’s what we wanted people on console to hear,” said Emil Lager from developer RibCage Games.

“We always wanted to put Alpha Nomos in front of as many people as possible. Bringing it to every console is how we get there, so anyone who wants to pick up a controller and feel the beat can,” said Itamar Berner, RibCage Games’ CEO.

While there’s no release date yet, we do have a trailer to share: