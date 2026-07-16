Pro Jank Footy launches in August, floating DVD screensaver power-up and all

No, Pro Jank Footy isn’t about to arrive casually late to the World Cup party. It’s based on Australian Rules Football, a different sport entirely. No really.

Also known as Footy, Australian Rules Football sees 18 players compete, often on a modified cricket ground. Handballing is fine, and there’s a bunch of other rules that almost sound made up. Pro Jank Footy is about to run with that idea, inspired by the likes of NBA Jam, NHL ’94, and other arcade-like sports games of yore.

Whenever a player scores, the opposition gets to choose a game-changing power-up. These can be incredibly helpful…or incredibly lame. Examples include introducing a third team, turning players into seagulls, and adding a floating DVD screensaver. Over 150 power-ups will feature in total.

Playing as ten different teams, you’ll be able to roll the action over to a shopping mall car park.

Modes include single-player, couch co-op, and online multiplayer. In all three, commentator Broden Kelly (Aunty Donna) will lend their unsolicited opinions.

“When we exhibited Pro Jank Footy in Japan, a lot of players didn’t even realize our game was based on a real sport, let alone a billion-dollar industry,” said David Ashby from developer Powerbomb Games.

“We hope that this sentiment continues as more people play our game. It’s a really tasty thought to think that Pro Jank Footy has the potential to distort the world’s view of Australian Rules Football. It would be a real good thing, considering we take footy incredibly seriously down under,” they continued.

Pro Jank Footy is set to touchdown on PS5, Xbox Series, Switch, Switch 2 and PC on 12th Aug.