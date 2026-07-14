Agent 64: Spies Never Die is out next month on PC, inspired by Rare’s N64 shooters

Another day, another solo developed project. I guess if you want something done right, you must do it yourself. That said, Agent 64: Spies Never Die is born out of one man’s passion for Rare’s 007 GoldenEye and Perfect Dark – it’s very much something they were keen to create.

Featuring a low poly look, Agent 64: Spies Never Die casts you as the tuxedo-sporting secret agent John Walter, who is out to foil the plans of one Dominic Pulp. This involves shootouts, hostage rescues, missions to steal secret plans, and the occasional chance to don a disguise to fool Pulp’s henchmen.

Fourteen missions are present, which can be played either solo or co-op, with bonuses to unlock for beating harder difficulty settings. Cheats we know of include Big Head Mode, Melee Disarms, and Slow-Mo Bullets. That’s just the tip of the iceberg, as over 70 are promised.

True to its inspiration, local four-player split screen will feature. This isn’t the only MP mode, as a modern online lobby for 8 players is being included too. Players will be able to compete in a King-of-The-Hill-style Zone mode and a Briefcase mode, where agents fight to see who can hold classified documents the longest.

“Agent 64 takes all of the adrenaline-fueled memorable moments from the classics, trims out the limitations, and adds in my inspirations from modern action film classics like John Wick. Gamers who played Rare’s beloved titles will feel immediately at home, and those who haven’t will discover a new love for a benchmark era of gaming they missed out on,” said solo developer Replicant D6.

Agent 64: Spies Never Die slides along the floor in a kneeling position and onto PC on 11th August, with console versions to follow. English, French, and Japanese languages will be supported at launch.