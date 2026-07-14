3D platformer Bobo and the Chest of Nightmares set to launch just before Halloween

Spooky platformer Bobo and the Chest of Nightmares is set to launch on Xbox Series, Xbox One, PC, and Switch just in time for Halloween. The Switch version is a last-minute addition to the launch day (30th Oct) rollout.

Our titular hero happens to be a jester, while the game itself is inspired by ‘90s classics. Think Jinx, MediEvil, and The Nightmare Before Christmas all rolled into one. The story sees Bobo accidentally open the chest of nightmares during a circus performance, freeing a sinister foe known as DreamMaster. Now, they must use their circus skills to overcome evil. This includes double-jumps, wall-slides, and umbrella glides.

Realms are semi-open and can be tackled in any order, featuring a mixture of switch flicking puzzles to solve, and battles against large bosses.

Masterminded by a solo developer, Bobo and the Chest of Nightmares is billed as the first 3D platformer produced and commercially released in Portugal.

“I didn’t just want to make a game; I wanted to resurrect a feeling you thought you lost on an old memory card back in 1999,” said David Ho, the one and only developer at Polycast Labs. “Bringing Bobo to the Nintendo Switch is a dream come true and feels like the natural home for a 3D collectathon, allowing players to hunt for secrets and escape the DreamMaster anywhere they go,” they continued.

Here’s the announcement trailer:



