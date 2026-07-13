Out this week: The Mound: Omen of Cthulhu, Denshattack, Wreck Runners, The Crimson Maid, Teeto, D-topia, more

Last week gave us three-time consuming RPGs, including Bandai Namco’s fantasy themed Echoes of Aincrad. This week, the theme is online co-op games, with three new arrivals falling into that genre. Don’t be quick to turn a blind eye on this week if online play isn’t your forte, as over fifty new games are due over the next five days. Chances are you might find something to tempt.
Those online co-op focused games are Nacon’s treasure plundering The Mound: Omen of Cthulhu – in which you’ll be battling both creatures and your own mind in a dense jungle – the comical construction themed FixForce for up to six players, and the Bermuda Triangle set Wreck Runners. That last one is also extraction based, only this time for four players. The idea is to scavenge and escape while sharing a multipurpose utility vehicle.
Then there’s the cutesy Moss: The Forgotten Relic – which brings together Moss: Book I and Book II into one enhanced package – Wales Interactive’s first-person explorative period drama The Crimson Maid, a full release of the multiplayer downhill racer MAVRIX by Matt Jones, and Annapurna’s AI-themed puzzle based reflective adventure D-topia.
After a slight delay, Denshattack is finally out too, combining the best parts of Jet Set Radio and Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater, yet still offering a unique experience due to putting you in control of a graffiti-covered train rather than a skateboarder. Boss battles, score challenges, mission-based stages, and more feature in this colourful, occasionally off-the-rails, trip across Japan.
Retro fans may also want to look out for 70s-style Robot Anime Geppy-X – an anime style mech shoot’em up originally released on PS1, gaining the full remaster treatment. That’s being joined by Biomechanical Toy – a re-release of a cult arcade run’ n gunner from the ‘90s. We awarded it a 7/10 late last week, noting that the £9 price point is quite expensive for something that only lasts 30 mins. It’s a shame publisher QUByte couldn’t find another game to pair it with.
Konami are also swinging for the fences with eBaseball: PRO SPIRIT 2026, which prides itself on realism and has a mode that involves coaching a high school team to a national title. It’s out on PS5 this Wednesday for £39.99.
We can also expect the time-bending roguelike Ascend to ZERO, colourful 3D platformer Teeto – which sees an object absorbing blob and bunny team up – Jackbox-esque social deduction game Forest of Deceit, creepy 3D adventure Mayor May Knott, procedurally-generated British horror Sir, You Are Being Hunted, and the strategic city builder Feudal Baron: King’s Land.
Over in the retail sector, there’s Cult of the Lamb: Definitive Edition and PQube’s band-forming life sim K-Pop Idol Stories for Switch and PS5, plus a belated release of Momento for Switch and Switch 2.
New release trailers
The Mound: Omen of Cthulhu
Wreck Runners
eBaseball: PRO SPIRIT 2026
Denshattack!
Moss: The Forgotten Relic
The Crimson Maid
MAVRIX
70s-style Robot Anime Geppy-X
D-topia
FixForce
Cozy Grove: Camp Spirit
Biomechanical Toy (QUByte Classics)
Farlands
Forensics: Crime Scene Detective
Teeto
Instant Sports 2
Mayor May Knott
Ascend to ZERO
Puppergeist
K-pop Idol Stories: Road to Debut
New multiformat releases
- The Mound: Omen of Cthulhu
- Wreck Runners
- Denshattack!
- MAVRIX by Matt Jones (Game Preview)
- 70s-style Robot Anime Geppy-X
- Moss: The Forgotten Relic
- The Crimson Maid
- Biomechanical Toy (QUByte Classics)
- Farlands
- K-pop Idol Stories: Road to Debut
- Cozy Grove: Camp Spirit
- Forensics: Crime Scene Detective
- Ultra Pixel Survive 2
- Wrap House Simulator
New on PSN
- eBaseball: PRO SPIRIT 2026
- D-topia
- Teeto
- The Mermaid Mask
- Instant Sports 2
- Demon Castle Story
New on Xbox Store
- FixForce
- Beholder: Conductor
- War Robots
- Feudal Baron: King’s Land
- Puppergeist
- Ascend to ZERO
- Fogpiercer
- Forest of Deceit
- Amazing Weekend Search and Relax Collector’s Edition
- Grandpa and Me vs the Numbers
- I Love Finding Pups Collector’s Edition
- Dark Town Secrets: Lost Lulu Collector’s Edition
- Incremental Epic Hero 2
- Magnetail (Xbox Series)
- Mayor May Knott
- Nom Nom: Cozy Forest Café
- ShapeHero Factory
- Sweet Home: Look and Find Collector’s Edition
- Dual Bunnies (Xbox Series)
- Jack in Space
- Looking for Fael
- Project 7: Escape Room
- Secrets of Velendar Castle – Escape Room
- Sir, You Are Being Hunted
- Cat in the Box (Xbox One)
- Golfish
- Streetdog BMX
- Split Crystal (Xbox Series)
- Sunny Summer Splash
- Super Dev Quest (Xbox Series)
New Switch retail releases
eShop round-up coming Thursday
- K-Pop Idol Stories
- Momento
- Momento – Switch 2
- Cult of the Lamb: Definitive Edition
- Dragon is Dead: Guernian Edition
- Neptunia Riders VS Dogoos – Magazine Edition
- Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key – PREMIUM BOX
Next week: Splatoon Raiders, Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game, Disgaea Mayhem, CULTIC, Fading Echo, Twofold, High Times, The Planet Crafter, Pit Panic, Micro Overdrive: Home Tour, Blast’N Bounty, Tiny Witch, Gurei, and Hyperdrive inn.