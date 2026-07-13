Out this week: The Mound: Omen of Cthulhu, Denshattack, Wreck Runners, The Crimson Maid, Teeto, D-topia, more

Last week gave us three-time consuming RPGs, including Bandai Namco’s fantasy themed Echoes of Aincrad. This week, the theme is online co-op games, with three new arrivals falling into that genre. Don’t be quick to turn a blind eye on this week if online play isn’t your forte, as over fifty new games are due over the next five days. Chances are you might find something to tempt.

Those online co-op focused games are Nacon’s treasure plundering The Mound: Omen of Cthulhu – in which you’ll be battling both creatures and your own mind in a dense jungle – the comical construction themed FixForce for up to six players, and the Bermuda Triangle set Wreck Runners. That last one is also extraction based, only this time for four players. The idea is to scavenge and escape while sharing a multipurpose utility vehicle.

Then there’s the cutesy Moss: The Forgotten Relic – which brings together Moss: Book I and Book II into one enhanced package – Wales Interactive’s first-person explorative period drama The Crimson Maid, a full release of the multiplayer downhill racer MAVRIX by Matt Jones, and Annapurna’s AI-themed puzzle based reflective adventure D-topia.

After a slight delay, Denshattack is finally out too, combining the best parts of Jet Set Radio and Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater, yet still offering a unique experience due to putting you in control of a graffiti-covered train rather than a skateboarder. Boss battles, score challenges, mission-based stages, and more feature in this colourful, occasionally off-the-rails, trip across Japan.

Retro fans may also want to look out for 70s-style Robot Anime Geppy-X – an anime style mech shoot’em up originally released on PS1, gaining the full remaster treatment. That’s being joined by Biomechanical Toy – a re-release of a cult arcade run’ n gunner from the ‘90s. We awarded it a 7/10 late last week, noting that the £9 price point is quite expensive for something that only lasts 30 mins. It’s a shame publisher QUByte couldn’t find another game to pair it with.

Konami are also swinging for the fences with eBaseball: PRO SPIRIT 2026, which prides itself on realism and has a mode that involves coaching a high school team to a national title. It’s out on PS5 this Wednesday for £39.99.

We can also expect the time-bending roguelike Ascend to ZERO, colourful 3D platformer Teeto – which sees an object absorbing blob and bunny team up – Jackbox-esque social deduction game Forest of Deceit, creepy 3D adventure Mayor May Knott, procedurally-generated British horror Sir, You Are Being Hunted, and the strategic city builder Feudal Baron: King’s Land.

Over in the retail sector, there’s Cult of the Lamb: Definitive Edition and PQube’s band-forming life sim K-Pop Idol Stories for Switch and PS5, plus a belated release of Momento for Switch and Switch 2.

New release trailers

The Mound: Omen of Cthulhu

Wreck Runners

eBaseball: PRO SPIRIT 2026

Denshattack!

Moss: The Forgotten Relic

The Crimson Maid

MAVRIX

70s-style Robot Anime Geppy-X

D-topia

FixForce

Cozy Grove: Camp Spirit

Biomechanical Toy (QUByte Classics)

Farlands

Forensics: Crime Scene Detective

Teeto

Instant Sports 2

Mayor May Knott

Ascend to ZERO

Puppergeist

K-pop Idol Stories: Road to Debut

New multiformat releases

The Mound: Omen of Cthulhu

Wreck Runners

Denshattack!

MAVRIX by Matt Jones (Game Preview)

70s-style Robot Anime Geppy-X

Moss: The Forgotten Relic

The Crimson Maid

Biomechanical Toy (QUByte Classics)

Farlands

K-pop Idol Stories: Road to Debut

Cozy Grove: Camp Spirit

Forensics: Crime Scene Detective

Ultra Pixel Survive 2

Wrap House Simulator

New on PSN

eBaseball: PRO SPIRIT 2026

D-topia

Teeto

The Mermaid Mask

Instant Sports 2

Demon Castle Story

New on Xbox Store

FixForce

Beholder: Conductor

War Robots

Feudal Baron: King’s Land

Puppergeist

Ascend to ZERO

Fogpiercer

Forest of Deceit

Amazing Weekend Search and Relax Collector’s Edition

Grandpa and Me vs the Numbers

I Love Finding Pups Collector’s Edition

Dark Town Secrets: Lost Lulu Collector’s Edition

Incremental Epic Hero 2

Magnetail (Xbox Series)

Mayor May Knott

Nom Nom: Cozy Forest Café

ShapeHero Factory

Sweet Home: Look and Find Collector’s Edition

Dual Bunnies (Xbox Series)

Jack in Space

Looking for Fael

Project 7: Escape Room

Secrets of Velendar Castle – Escape Room

Sir, You Are Being Hunted

Cat in the Box (Xbox One)

Golfish

Streetdog BMX

Split Crystal (Xbox Series)

Sunny Summer Splash

Super Dev Quest (Xbox Series)

New Switch retail releases

eShop round-up coming Thursday

K-Pop Idol Stories

Momento

Momento – Switch 2

Cult of the Lamb: Definitive Edition

Dragon is Dead: Guernian Edition

Neptunia Riders VS Dogoos – Magazine Edition

Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key – PREMIUM BOX

Next week: Splatoon Raiders, Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game, Disgaea Mayhem, CULTIC, Fading Echo, Twofold, High Times, The Planet Crafter, Pit Panic, Micro Overdrive: Home Tour, Blast’N Bounty, Tiny Witch, Gurei, and Hyperdrive inn.