Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced drops anchor at no.1 in the UK retail charts

The latest UK retail (physical) charts have arrived, dated week ending 11th July, revealing four new entries within the all formats top 40.

This includes a new no.1 in the form of Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced, which appears to be going down well with fans and critics – the swath of DLC notwithstanding. It’s also no.1 in the PS5 and Xbox Series charts. Ubisoft claims 2m copies have been sold worldwide so far, no doubt opening the gates for similar remakes.

007 First Light held onto #2, EA Sports FC 26 dropped to #3, while Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream – which remains the Switch’s no.1 – fell to #4. At #5 Resident Evil Requiem returns, continuing to be a steady seller.

Pokémon Pokopia climbed to #6. Then at #7 it’s our second new arrival: Mouse P.I For Hire, the surprise indie hit that has just gained a belated physical release. It also turned up at #3 in the PS5 chart, outselling EA Sports FC 26 on that platform last week. Not bad at all.

Mario Kart World rose one position to #8, Star Fox dropped five positions to #9, then finally at #10 it’s the ever popular GTA V – up from #16. Will GTA V be in the top ten the week GTA VI arrives?

The remaining two new entries are Bandai Namco’s Echoes of Aincard – a fresh take on the Sword Art Online series – at #21, and the tardy Switch/Switch 2 versions of Digimon Story: Time Stranger at #29. In the single format charts, Echoes of Aincard only managed to show up at #10 in the Xbox Series chart. Digimon Story meanwhile took #13 in the Switch top twenty. These are, of course, the physical versions – digital sales will paint a different picture.

For those curious about the long running 3DS chart, brace yourself as it’s a top seven this week, featuring Fire Emblem: Awakening at no.1, followed by Yo-Kai Watch 2: Psychic Specters, Luigi’s Mansion, and a handful of NiS America RPG reprints. This means at least seven 3DS owners have something “new” to play.