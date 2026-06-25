Star Fox, Devil May Cry 5, Dark Scrolls, Sonic Frontiers – Definitive Edition, The Drifter, and Tekken hit the Switch

You’d think a combination of the World Cup, the scorching summer heat, and a big-name Switch 2 release from Nintendo themselves would result in a quieter-than-usual week for the eShop. If anything, though, the opposite has occurred – it’s a blistering week for new releases, especially if you’re a Switch 2 owner.

That major new release from Nintendo is, of course, Star Fox. This is a full remake of the Nintendo 64 classic, with extra challenges for veterans and simplified modes for newcomers. It also sports online play with head-tracking tech. Nintendo came under scrutiny for charging £69.99 for Mario Kart World, so it is refreshing to see a launch for a far more modest £41.99.

A few other older games gain Switch 2 spruce-ups. From Capcom, there’s Devil May Cry 5 Devil Hunter Edition, which runs at 60fps in both handheld and TV modes. Despite its age, reviews are glowing, including a handful of 9/10s. “The brilliant gameplay of Devil May Cry 5 hasn’t aged one bit, making this Devil Hunter Edition of the game, packing in extras such as playable Vergil and more, a must-have. With its great visuals and solid performance, the only real disappointment here is the lack of some additional modes found in the previous Special Edition,” said Game Spew.

SEGA, meanwhile, has prepared Sonic Frontiers – Definitive Edition for the hedgehog’s 35th birthday. This includes “The Final Horizon” story campaign, birthday-themed content, bonus items, plus both a digital artbook and soundtrack. The Switch version of Sonic Frontiers was pared down considerably, so it’s no surprise SEGA has put out this improved iteration, which we imagine is closer to the Xbox Series S release.

There’s Destroy All Humans! too from THQ Nordic, which will run at up to 1440p and includes “skin” DLC. That’s joined by a native version of the recent explorative platformer Gecko Gods – which involves uncovering a lost civilisation – and the hit RPG sequel Citizen Sleeper 2, now presented in 4K resolution.

On the newer side of things, there’s Doinksoft’s Soulslike side-scroller Dark Scrolls, which is going down well with critics. “Dark Scrolls does a good job of balancing the cosy repetitiveness of a roguelike with the challenge inherent to the Soulslike genre. There are so many different ways to play, with six characters unlockable on top of the original three, all with their own unique abilities, movement and attack patterns,” was Nintendo Life’s verdict.

There’s also the dialogue-free cinematic platformer Deer & Boy, which sees a runaway child cross paths with a fawn. “With simple-to-understand puzzle elements, Deer & Boy is an experience that can and should be enjoyed by all,” said Checkpoint Gaming.

A new pixel art point ‘n clicker is on the horizon too, coming to Switch and Switch 2. The Drifter is a pulp thriller involving a drifter framed for a murder they merely witnessed. Reviews are positive so far, including a 4.5/5 from Vooks: “This Switch 2 Edition comes with the benefit of mouse controls, giving players two really good ways to play this game. Point and Click Adventure fans should consider this a must-have, and anyone looking for an interesting sci-fi story should check it out too.”

We reviewed Mousebusters earlier this week. It’s a short ‘n sweet 16-bit-style adventure that involves lifting a curse on an apartment block while becoming acquainted with the tenants and their daily struggles. Oh, and you’re a ghost-busting mouse. The shooting aspect takes a backseat, putting its story centre stage.

Other releases include the tea shop management game Wanderstop, gothic RPG The Necromancer’s Tale, the dark world set Deltarune – Chapter 5, short twee adventure Catto’s Post Office, and the voxel-based puzzler NAMCO LEGENDARY Mountains.

On the subject of Namco, this week’s Arcade Archives 2 re-release is none other than 1994’s Tekken – which became a central part of the PS1’s launch-period line-up. There’s the early influential RPG BOKOSUKA WARS too, which appears to be the Famicom version.

New Switch and Switch 2 eShop releases

Sonic Frontiers – Definitive Edition – £44.99 – Switch 2

In search of the missing Chaos Emeralds, Sonic becomes stranded on an ancient island teeming with unusual creatures. Accelerate to new heights and explore vast open zones as you race across the massive Starfall Islands! Battle hordes of powerful enemies with an all-new combat system, uncover the island’s mysteries, and save Sonic’s friends.

Star Fox – £41.99 – Switch 2

Fox McCloud and his wingmen are back in Star Fox, a remake of the Nintendo 64 game Lylat Wars, only on Nintendo Switch 2. Strap in for intense aerial combat as you take the Lylat System back from Dr. Andross, one planet at a time!

Destroy All Humans! £34.99 – Switch 2

The cult-classic returns! Terrorize the people of 1950’s Earth in the role of the evil alien Crypto-137. Harvest their DNA and bring down the US government in the faithful remake of the legendary alien invasion action adventure. Annihilate puny humans using an assortment of alien weaponry and psychic abilities. Reduce their cities to rubble with your flying Saucer! One giant step on mankind!

Delivers richer visuals, denser worlds, improved shaders, and full-HD to 1440p resolution.

Includes the restored, much-rumored, never before seen: Lost Mission of Area 42!

Includes the Skin Pack DLC!

Devil May Cry 5 Devil Hunter Edition – £34.99 – Switch 2

With its signature blend of high-octane action and otherworldly characters, Devil May Cry 5 Devil Hunter Edition harnesses the latest Capcom gaming technology to deliver a graphically groundbreaking action-adventure masterpiece at 60fps in both TV and Handheld modes.

The Drifter – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – £16.75

The Drifter – £16.75

A murdered drifter awakens- alive again, seconds before his death. Hunted and haunted, help him untangle a mad web of conspiracy in this fast-paced point ‘n click thrill-ride.

Dark Scrolls – £8.99

Set forth on your quest to [INSERT GOAL HERE] with one of the worthy yet quirky heroes in solo or cooperative play, local and online. Hack, slash, and dodge through hordes of enemies and deadly traps in procedurally generated runs of hand-crafted rooms and levels using each hero’s unique attacks and abilities to your advantage.

Deer & Boy – £17.99

Deer & Boy is a narrative cinematic adventure that tells a silent story through stunning visuals and evocative music.

With no dialogue to distract, every moment speaks directly to the heart, making it accessible to players of all ages and backgrounds.

A warm and poetic journey to rediscover wonder. An animated film you can play!

Machine of Madness – £4.44

Designed for players who enjoy mystery, retro aesthetics, and thoughtful exploration, The machine of madness offers a suspenseful journey through secrets, experiments, and forgotten memories where every room hides another piece of the puzzle.

Wanderstop – £19.99 – Switch 2

Wanderstop – £19.99

Wanderstop is a tea shop management ritual. Grow and harvest the ingredients needed for tea, and then mix them together in an unusual tea-making contraption. Along the way, speak with the many travelers who pass through the shop, learn their stories and make tea that’s just right for them.

Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – £20.99

The highly anticipated sequel to one of 2022’s most acclaimed RPGs!

You are a sleeper, an emulation of a human mind housed in an artificial body. You are on the run from the corporation that made you and the gang that seeks to control you. Commandeer a ship, build a network of crew and allies, and take on challenging contracts as you seek to build a future for yourself.

Choose a class, configure your skills and assemble your crew in unique tabletop-inspired gameplay. Your future depends on the roll of a dice, as you make difficult choices in a complex world. Reinventing the award-winning systems of Citizen Sleeper, this RPG will satisfy both fans of the original game and new players alike.

The Necromancer’s Tale – £20.99 – Switch 2

A story-rich gothic RPG. Master the rituals of an ancient spellbook. Raise an undead army to march against your enemies. Commune with the realm of the dead & struggle with your descent into madness. Progress through secrecy, diplomacy, blackmail, coercion & seduction until ready to reveal yourself.

The Necromancer’s Tale is a narrative-driven top-down RPG set in an alternative-history 18th-century kingdom near Venice. Play as a minor noble drawn into necromancy in pursuit of knowledge, power, and revenge. Great power awaits… along with the weird, the morbid, and a gradual descent into madness.

Gecko Gods – £16.75 – Switch 2

Wander freely through sun-soaked ruins, hidden caves, and ancient temples as you uncover the remnants of a lost civilization. Thanks to your gecko agility, you can scale walls, cling to ceilings, and reach areas no one else can. The world is your playground, and there’s no wrong way to explore it.

Between puzzles and platforming challenges, relax by sailing your little wooden boat from one island to the next. Each stop offers new puzzles, secrets to uncover, insects to snack on, and peaceful moments to enjoy. There’s no combat, no rush – just gentle adventure and a world full of quiet wonder.

KOKUTOTO – £6.99

Trapped in a night as dark as a black hole. Search for a way to survive in this city where dignity is stripped away. What ending will you reach after making countless choices?

A world where decisions transcending the boundaries of good and evil are demanded unfolds through events in a nighttime town populated only by peculiar characters.

EGGCONSOLE First Queen IV PC-9801 – £5.49

Originally released in 1994 by Kure Software, this title is a real-time simulation game that takes the series’ formula to the next level.

MAMIYA – A Shared Illusion of the World’s End – £40.68

MAMIYA – A Shared Illusion of the World’s End – is a dark mystery visual novel made by the indie developer Kenkou Land.

Containing all three parts of the story, it lets you experience a world of characters guided by fate towards various conclusions.

Strangeland – £13.49

Strangeland is a place like no other. Even in the real world, carnivals occupy a twilight territory between the fantastic and the mundane, the alien and the familiar. In their funhouse mirrors, their freaks, and their frauds, we see hideous and haunting reflections of ourselves, and we witness the wonder and horror of humanity in just a few frayed tents, peeling circus wagons, dingy booths, and run-down rides. Strangeland, of course, is most definitely not the real world. Indeed, unraveling the connections between this nightmare and the real world is the game’s central mystery, and finding a way out is its central challenge.

Gion Corridor:Re – £4.79

A spot-the-difference style exploration horror game set in a mystical world of traditional Japanese streetscapes, evoking the dreamlike atmosphere of places like Gion.

As the player uncovers hidden “anomalies” lurking throughout the world, they gradually draw closer to the truth concealed beneath it all.

The Artifactory – £17.59

Welcome to The Artifactory, a fast-paced couch co-op party game where teamwork, creativity, and a little factory chaos keep the production line moving.

Work together with up to four players to gather materials, craft items, and assemble loot boxes before the delivery trucks leave. Pass ingredients along conveyor belts, organize the production line, and keep the factory running smoothly.

Catto’s Post Office – £4.99

Deliver mail as Catto, the town’s dedicated Postcat, while meeting unique friends in a vibrant cozy town filled with kitty residents. As you explore the colorful town, encounter adorable residents and brighten up their day by helping them with silly little tasks.

KIYO – Bunny Tyranny – £13.49

Take your time and get lost in the atmosphere of Rabbithole City. Learn more about life in this world, meet colorful characters, explore different locations, and discover how evil the bunnies really are.

Feel the seductive pull of the neon lights and immersive synth-wave beats, but be careful – do not lose sight of your mission.

Rat Protocol – £4.49

Weird science and block-pushing puzzle mechanics combine for a brainteasing adventure in Rat Protocol!

Mitako Tatatari’s Cult Village Stream ZP – £2.29

A chat-style visual novel blending VTuber energy, Japanese occult comedy, and slow-burn horror.

Mousebusters – £12.00

You just moved into your new place, and are excited to settle in…when all of a sudden, you get turned into a mouse! Thankfully, you soon meet a fellow rodent who knows how to help.

He asks you to call him “Chief,” and explains that there’s only one way to break the curse: by ridding the whole apartment building of the ghosts that haunt its inhabitants!

Murder on the Disorient Express – £2.69

Framed as a classic choose-your-own-adventure novel, Murder on the Disorient Express takes the best aspects of your favorite mystery novels and adds an interactive twist. Choose who you speak to, what you investigate, collect evidence, and make your final deduction based on limited information. Choose wisely, or the culprit will get off scot-free.

NAMCO LEGENDARY Mountains – £17.75

NAMCO LEGENDARY Mountains – £17.75 – Switch 2

The world of legendary arcade games returns as a 3D puzzle!

Simple controls. Just toss the Voxel-filled capsules into the playing field!

When two Voxels of the same kind collide, they transform into a larger one.

Keep them in the field—don’t let them fall!

Next week: Rhythm Paradise Groove, High On Life 2, Momento, Monopoly: Star Wars Heroes vs. Villains, Deathbulge: Battle of the Bands, Grids of Thermometers, Clarity: The Seven Demons of Vanguardia, HYPERWIRED, Noodlebound, and Lost Little Things.