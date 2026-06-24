This week’s Arcade Archives 2 re-release is the almighty Tekken

We always envisioned Hamster launching Arcade Archives 2 Tekken to celebrate a milestone. Somewhat surprisingly, it’s out tomorrow – meaning it’s about to go head-to-head with Dead or Alive 6 Last Round on the digital services. Curious timing indeed, although we can’t grumble too much considering Tekken is much requested.

This is the arcade version from 1994, featuring modern touches such as save states and a rewind tool. As this is an Arcade Archives 2 re-releases, it’ll also have Time Attack, High Score, and Caravan Modes. Time Attack will, presumably, involve beating the whole game as quickly as possible. This should result in a highly competitive leaderboard.

Look out for Arcade Archives 2 Tekken on PS5, Xbox Series and Switch 2 tomorrow (25th June.)

Additionally, Hamster has two other titles planned for this week. Nichibutsu’s 1981 shooter Moon Shuttle is about to reach more formats, going from PS4 and Switch to PS5, Xbox Series, and Switch 2.

Console Archives BOKOSUKA WARS meanwhile is planned for PS5 and Switch 2, being a primative yet influential RPG originally released by ASCII in 1985. It appears to have achieved cult status in Japan.