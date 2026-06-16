Soccer Kid Collection (QUByte Classics) review

The Amiga doesn’t gain as much credit as it deserves, especially when it comes to franchises that began life on Commodore’s humble computer line. Then again, when the likes of Zool, Cannon Fodder and Worms gain re-releases, it’s often the console versions that are brought back due to their more refined controls and lack of keyboard commands. Dare we say some 16-bit console adaptations of Amiga classics were slightly better-looking too.

Following suit, this platformer collection foregoes the 1993 Amiga original – born from the desire to give the computer its own mascot to rival Sonic and Super Mario, along with the immense popularity of football games on the platform – in favour of the SNES and MS-DOS versions. This isn’t necessarily a bad thing. See, the SNES conversion – known as The Adventures of Kid Kleets in the US – was one of the better versions, besting the Amiga original in a few areas. The MS-DOS version, meanwhile, was CD-based, meaning it had the then obligatory animated cut-scenes and a CD soundtrack. There are just enough differences between the two to make them stand out individually, and arguably, including every version released would have been overkill.

Our kid managed to make a name for themselves in the ’90s, even becoming a trendsetter thanks to more football-themed platformers launching the following year. After gracing the 3DO, SNES, PC and Amiga CD32, Soccer Kid then managed to gain a second wind in the early noughties, coming to GBA, Atari Jaguar and PS1. This success wasn’t limited to Europe and the US either, with a version released in Japan – where it gained an anime-style makeover, with the kiddo sporting funky blue hair. This collection’s museum gives a peek into some of the versions that aren’t included here, showing how it eventually ended up on around a dozen formats.

Indeed, the extras go beyond what’s usually included in single-game retro releases. In addition to box art and manual scans, there are digital instructions breaking down individual gameplay elements, a jukebox and movie viewer, and a text-based history. There’s the usual array of screen size options and CRT filters too, along with save states and an optional rewind tool for the SNES version. On top of this, cheats can be activated, such as invincibility and infinite lives. There’s a level skip too, which must be reset each time – or you’ll end up in a loop, replaying the same level indefinitely.

The plot sees the World Cup stolen by a portly alien and accidentally scattered across the globe, commencing a continent-hopping quest for our football-obsessed teen. There’s a gimmick, of course: Soccer Kid can kick a ball around the screen, summonable to his feet should it pop or go astray. This is not only used to defeat enemies but also to reach higher platforms by bouncing on it. There’s scope for trickery, performing headers and bicycle kicks, which ties into the score-chasing element. A bonus can also be had for using fewer than ten balls per level, which is a tricky task as they often roll into underground areas and become lost. I expected to use the ball to flick switches from afar and weigh down activators to open doors and similar, but weirdly, there’s nothing of the sort. There’s the occasional wall to smash, and that’s about it.

The music is suitably jolly – with a memorable, hummable theme tune – and the visuals are bright and cartoonish, with Soccer Kid bearing a few Sonic-like traits such as yawning when idle and waving their arms about when close to the edge of a platform. Stages are short, lasting just a few minutes, but are high in number. While there is some crossover between the two versions, there are unique stages too, such as the MS-DOS’ Wild West stage – with rampaging Indians – and the SNES’ Japanese bullet train stage, which scrolls from left to right.

Now is a good time to mention the quintessentially ’90s stereotyping, which probably wouldn’t be seen as politically correct nowadays. Japan has rice farmers and sumo wrestlers, while Russia features toboggan-riding children wearing fur hats, and snow-covered streets lined with tanks. The bosses fall into this trap too, with Italy home to an opera singer resembling Luciano Pavarotti. It’s definitely a product of its time, and it helps to keep in mind that this was developed by a small British studio in a pre-internet era.

The bosses themselves go down easily by ricocheting a ball off them a few times. The final boss, an American football player, is no more difficult than the first boss – a British rugby player. Perhaps that’s apt.

Level design is curiously deceptive. At first glance, it appears to be a standard ‘run to the right and reach the exit’ platformer. However, to see the true ending, you need to search high and low for football cards, with 11 to find per world. By finding all 11, you’ll have a shot at a bonus game – with a piece of the World Cup trophy up for grabs. Some cards can be very well hidden. It certainly doesn’t help that it isn’t always clear which items can be leapt on to search up high. For instance, the British countryside has hay bales that can be stood on, whereas the equally copious tractors are merely background elements. Soccer Kid cannot look up and down either, which not only results in overlooking football cards, but forces you to make leaps of faith too. Reforming the World Cup is a tricky and time-consuming task, even with cheats.

Soccer Kid was always one of the better platformers to stem from the Amiga, so much so that when it arrived on the SNES, it didn’t seem all that out of place. Today, it’s still a fun time, although in no small part due to discovering how the closed-off developers saw the world back in 1993. The extras are very much appreciated too, shedding light on the game’s history. If you activate the cheats and blitz through it, you’ll be done in no time, so keep that in mind. Attempt to see the true ending and unlock every achievement/trophy, though, and you’ll easily be able to score a few hours of joyful entertainment here. Not essential, but it’s alright, our kid.

Soccer Kid Collection (QUByte Classics) is out 18th June on all formats. Original game by Krisalis Software.