EA Sports FC 26 returns to the UK chart top spot

Fuelled by World Cup fever and a free The World’s Game update, EA Sports FC 26 has managed to reclaim No. 1 in this week’s UK physical all-formats top 40 chart.

The single-format charts tell a different story, as the sports sim only manages to take No. 1 in the PS4 chart. It has, however, re-entered most of the top ten individual-format charts, rising as high as #2 in the Switch Top 20.

EA Sports FC 26 topping the chart has nudged 007 First Light to #2. LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight dropped to #3, while Resident Evil Requiem climbed four places to #4.

Pokémon Pokopia returns to #5, suggesting Switch 2 sales saw a surge last week. Backing up this theory, Mario Kart World rises to #6.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 held on to #7 while Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream fell one position to #8.

At #9, it’s the return of F1 25, up from #15. Then, at #10, it’s Pokemon Legends: Z-A, which is up from #16.

The Switch 2’s Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, meanwhile, took a tumble, slipping from #4 to #30 during its second week on sale. Yoshi and the Mysterious Book had a rough week too, going from #14 to #21.

There were no new arrivals this week. That’s unless you happen to count Dora: Rainforest Rescue debuting at #19 in the Switch top 20. Top fun for tots, we’re sure.

We may see a new chart topper next Monday in the form of EA Sports UFC 6. Square-Enix’s latest RPG The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales entering the top ten seems likely too.