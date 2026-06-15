Out this week: UFC 6, The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales, Copa City, R-Type Tactics Cosmos, Soccer Kid, more

Three years have passed since EA’s last UFC game, and it seems the longer-than-usual development cycle has benefited this week’s UFC 6, as the first reviews are glowing. At the time of typing, the Metacritic score sits at a respectable 84%.

“UFC 6 is still the best game this franchise has delivered in a long time,” said COG Connected. “The physics engine brings wild unpredictability that’s both gruesome and hilarious,” they continued. It also sounds like this year’s edition brings more to the table, with the Hall of Legends and The Legacy modes focusing on famous fights.

As the World Cup is upon us, a couple of footie games are due. These are of the non-traditional variety, mind. Copa City is a tycoon-style management sim involving organising football matches, managing stadiums, and setting up entertainment for fans. It has a few officially licensed teams and venues, including Arsenal. Soccer Kid Collection (QUByte Classics), meanwhile, brings back the SNES and MS-DOS versions of this colourful ’90s platformer. In this globe-trotting quest, Soccer Kid is out to retrieve parts of the shattered World Cup trophy. Save states, a rewind tool for the SNES version, and a museum of box art all feature.

Square-Enix is back too with the multiformat The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales, from the creators of OCTOPATH TRAVELER and BRAVELY DEFAULT. It features a similar HD-2D visual style to OCTOPATH and has a story set in a world overrun by beast tribes, prompting Elliot and his faery friend to complete a 1,000-year-old quest. It’s due digitally and at retail.

Over on PSN, there’s IRON GUARD: Day Zero — a sci-fi tower defence battler evoking classic RTS games — and the escape room puzzler Is Today Another Day? Meanwhile, Xbox gains the softly drawn action-adventure game Forgotlings, set in a world full of forgotten and lost items, and The Cub — a parkour platformer inspired by the SNES/Mega Drive versions of The Lion King and Jungle Book. There’s Junkster, too — a 3D platformer centred around turning scrap into something useful. Look out for it on Xbox Game Pass.

Other releases include the narrative-driven restaurant management game Kooeh: A Timeless Delight, stylish ’90s-inspired rally racer #DRIVE Rally, co-op-focused shoot ’em up Space Dragons, horror adventure What have you done, Father?, and NiS America’s strategic battler collection R-Type Tactics I • II Cosmos. We gave the original R-Type Tactics on PSP a colossal three-paragraph review back in 2008. “It fits in with the R-Type universe quite nicely and proves to be quite time-consuming, requiring both patience and planning,” we said almost twenty years ago. Cheeseburgers were a penny back then.

New release trailers

EA Sports UFC 6

Copa City

The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales

Junkster

#Drive Rally

R-Type Tactics I • II Cosmos

Soccer Kid Collection (QUByte Classics)

Forgotlings

Alien Cat 2 – Retro Collection

Grand Vegas Casino

Space Dragons

Kooeh: A Timeless Delight

New multiformat releases

EA Sports UFC 6

Copa City

R-Type Tactics I • II Cosmos

The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales

Junkster

#Drive Rally

Soccer Kid Collection (QUByte Classics)

Space Dragons

What have you done, Father?

Forgotlings

Alien Cat 2 – Retro Collection

Speed Dates Summer Edition

Drug Dealer Simulator 2

Grand Vegas Casino

New on PSN

SimRail – The Railway Simulator

IRON GUARD: Day Zero

Is Today Another Day?

Waterpark Manager Simulator

Mythic Love: Iberian Legends

New on Xbox Store

The Cub

Jungle Shoot (Xbox Series)

WORD SEARCH BY JGABRIB

Do You Really Know About Soccer? (Xbox Series)

Card Party Showdown

Kooeh: A Timeless Delight

Backrooms: Escape Together

Dino Hex Trap (Xbox Series)

Find The Cats

Milo Paws and Buoys

Bobobby 3D: Stranded Rush (Xbox Series)

Loop Dash (Xbox Series)

Summer Seaside Search

Super Rebellion

Twisted Fate

New Switch retail releases

eShop round-up coming Thursday

The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales

FAIRY TAIL 2 – COMBO SET Edition

#Drive Rally

R-Type Tactics I • II Cosmos – Deluxe Edition

High on Life

Next week: Star Fox, DEAD OR ALIVE 6 Last Round, Deltarune: Chapter 5, Evercade NEOGEO Arcade Collection 4, Evercade Activision Collection 3, Mousebusters, Deer & Boy, Rat Protocol, The Necromancer’s Tale, Murder on the Disorient Express, Cornfield, Knockout Battle, and Death Run – Round 1.