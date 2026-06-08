Out this week: NBA The Run, Solarpunk, 4PGP, Beastro, The Boys: Trigger Warning, and more.

Considering it’s gaming conference season, this week’s slate of new releases isn’t too bad overall, and that’s despite the lack of an easily definable big-name title.
NBA The Run takes the spotlight, launching on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series this Tuesday and featuring 3v3 street basketball matches with a choice of solo or squad play. Rollback netcode should help ensure a fair game. Curiously, despite being powered by UE5, it sports a stylised look.
It’s a busy week for Xbox Game Pass owners, with a handful of games launching on the service. A few of these are multiformat, mind. Look out for the airborne co-op survival game Solarpunk, the cosy cooking/life-sim hybrid Beastro, the eight-player slapstick puzzle-platformer Frog Sqwad, and Astroneer’s co-op adventure spin-off Starseeker: Astroneer Expeditions, which arrives as a Game Preview release. Beastro…Bistro! Ah, very good.
Over on PS5, there’s the first-person PSVR2 supe battler The Boys: Trigger Warning, which offers the choice of stealth or all-out carnage; a belated and expanded release of the retro racer 4PGP, and the floating-island tactical battler Driftland: The Magic Revival. We reviewed Driftland: The Magic Revival last week and found it quite engaging, although it does require an hour or so to master the controls and learn the rules of play.
Other releases include the handless deckbuilding roguelike Mori Carta, the first-person sports-themed creature battler Sportal, eastasiasoft’s raunchy pixel-art platformer Love Chemistry – Sibella’s Formula, turn-based ninja strategy game Arashi Gaiden, and the retro-style Metroidvania Beholgar 2. Pugilists can also dive into EA Sports UFC 6 up to seven days early via the £99.99 Ultimate Edition.
New release trailers
NBA The Run
The Boys: Trigger Warning
Solarpunk
Love Chemistry – Sibella’s Formula
4PGP
Beastro
Mori Carta
Driftland: The Magic Revival
Arashi Gaiden
Starseeker: Astroneer Expeditions
Beholgar 2
Pitstop in Purgatory
Poetic Trio
Beatdown City Survivors
New multiformat releases
- NBA The Run
- UFC 6 Ultimate Edition
- Solarpunk
- Mori Carta
- Love Chemistry – Sibella’s Formula
- Beastro
- SPORTAL
- Poetic Trio
- Pitstop in Purgatory
New on PSN
- The Boys: Trigger Warning
- 4PGP
- Driftland: The Magic Revival
- Military Merge
- Arashi Gaiden
- Beholgar 2
- Wrestling Revolution
- Waterpark Manager Simulator
New on Xbox Store
- STARSEEKER: Astroneer Expeditions (Game Preview)
- Frog Sqwad
- Dragon Loop
- Hidden Memory – Nature
- Teller’s Duty
- Beatdown City Survivors
- Beetle Shock (Xbox Series)
- Bellwright
- Solitaire Crime Stories Chapter 1
- Aleesha’s Tower
- Secret Paws – Cozy Apartments
- Creepy Shift: House For Sale
- GOLDEN TRAVERSE (XBOX SERIES)
- Pyramid Quest Junior
- Re:Re:Ghosted
New Switch retail releases
eShop round-up coming Thursday.
- Windswept
- Little Witch Nobeta – Limited Edition
Next week: EA Sports UFC 6, The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales, COPA CITY, Soccer Kid Collection, Drive Rally, R-Type Tactics I • II Cosmos, Grand Vegas Casino, Speed Dates Summer Edition, Space Dragons, IRON GUARD: Day Zero, SimRail – The Railway Simulator, and What Have You Done, Father?