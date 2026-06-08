Out this week: NBA The Run, Solarpunk, 4PGP, Beastro, The Boys: Trigger Warning, and more.

Considering it’s gaming conference season, this week’s slate of new releases isn’t too bad overall, and that’s despite the lack of an easily definable big-name title.

NBA The Run takes the spotlight, launching on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series this Tuesday and featuring 3v3 street basketball matches with a choice of solo or squad play. Rollback netcode should help ensure a fair game. Curiously, despite being powered by UE5, it sports a stylised look.

It’s a busy week for Xbox Game Pass owners, with a handful of games launching on the service. A few of these are multiformat, mind. Look out for the airborne co-op survival game Solarpunk, the cosy cooking/life-sim hybrid Beastro, the eight-player slapstick puzzle-platformer Frog Sqwad, and Astroneer’s co-op adventure spin-off Starseeker: Astroneer Expeditions, which arrives as a Game Preview release. Beastro…Bistro! Ah, very good.

Over on PS5, there’s the first-person PSVR2 supe battler The Boys: Trigger Warning, which offers the choice of stealth or all-out carnage; a belated and expanded release of the retro racer 4PGP, and the floating-island tactical battler Driftland: The Magic Revival. We reviewed Driftland: The Magic Revival last week and found it quite engaging, although it does require an hour or so to master the controls and learn the rules of play.

Other releases include the handless deckbuilding roguelike Mori Carta, the first-person sports-themed creature battler Sportal, eastasiasoft’s raunchy pixel-art platformer Love Chemistry – Sibella’s Formula, turn-based ninja strategy game Arashi Gaiden, and the retro-style Metroidvania Beholgar 2. Pugilists can also dive into EA Sports UFC 6 up to seven days early via the £99.99 Ultimate Edition.

New release trailers

NBA The Run

The Boys: Trigger Warning

Solarpunk

Love Chemistry – Sibella’s Formula

4PGP

Beastro

Mori Carta

Driftland: The Magic Revival

Arashi Gaiden

Starseeker: Astroneer Expeditions

Beholgar 2

Pitstop in Purgatory

Poetic Trio

Beatdown City Survivors

New multiformat releases

NBA The Run

UFC 6 Ultimate Edition

Solarpunk

Mori Carta

Love Chemistry – Sibella’s Formula

Beastro

SPORTAL

Poetic Trio

Pitstop in Purgatory

New on PSN

The Boys: Trigger Warning

4PGP

Driftland: The Magic Revival

Military Merge

Arashi Gaiden

Beholgar 2

Wrestling Revolution

Waterpark Manager Simulator

New on Xbox Store

STARSEEKER: Astroneer Expeditions (Game Preview)

Frog Sqwad

Dragon Loop

Hidden Memory – Nature

Teller’s Duty

Beatdown City Survivors

Beetle Shock (Xbox Series)

Bellwright

Solitaire Crime Stories Chapter 1

Aleesha’s Tower

Secret Paws – Cozy Apartments

Creepy Shift: House For Sale

GOLDEN TRAVERSE (XBOX SERIES)

Pyramid Quest Junior

Re:Re:Ghosted

New Switch retail releases

eShop round-up coming Thursday.

Windswept

Little Witch Nobeta – Limited Edition

Next week: EA Sports UFC 6, The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales, COPA CITY, Soccer Kid Collection, Drive Rally, R-Type Tactics I • II Cosmos, Grand Vegas Casino, Speed Dates Summer Edition, Space Dragons, IRON GUARD: Day Zero, SimRail – The Railway Simulator, and What Have You Done, Father?