The Stuntman series is making a comeback, now featuring Universal movie and TV properties

Saber Interactive are working on a new instalment of the Stuntman series – which began on PS2 in 2003 before gaining a multiformat sequel in 2007 – and they’re bringing Universal Products & Experiences along for the ride.

True to its name, the challenge focused Stuntman: Hollywood will feature scenes from various Universal movie and TV properties, including Fast & Furious, Back to the Future, Knight Rider, Miami Vice, and Death Race. Their respective vehicles will be at your control, along with an additional array of muscle cars, bikes and supercars. As before, it’ll be single player only; a multiplayer experience probably wouldn’t work too well given the game’s nature.

“The classic Stuntman game was so memorable for me, it’s always been a dream to recreate such a legend of gaming history, and evolve it into something new,” said Saber Interactive’s Tim Willits. “At Saber, we love working with classic IPs, and we’re excited to team up again with Universal to bring back a true adrenaline rush for fans,” they continued.

Stuntman: Hollywood is in development for PS5, Xbox Series and PC. Atari once owned the rights before selling them to THQ, so it’s certainly a franchise that has passed through a few hands. Hopefully it’ll stick with Saber for longer.