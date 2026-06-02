Atari helps celebrate thirty years of Toy Story with two new collections

Toy Story is back on the big screen this summer. To coincide with the 30th anniversary, two new collections will launch this autumn, gracing small screens. Although, to be fair, TVs are far bigger now than they were back in 1995.

Atari and Digital Eclipse are behind both collections, which are set to launch 15th October both digitally and physically on all formats for $24.99 USD. That’s the PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Switch, Switch 2 and Steam. The physical version is planned for PS5, PS4, Switch 2 and Switch, meaning Xbox owners miss out here.

Toy Story: Retro Roundup! is billed as a definitive collection, featuring six games (including A Bug’s Life as a bonus) first released on the likes of the Mega Drive, SNES, PS1, and Game Boy.

Toy Story (1995)

Toy Story 2: Buzz Lightyear to the Rescue! (1999)

Toy Story 2 (1999)

Buzz Lightyear of Star Command (2000)

Toy Story Racer (2001)

A Bug’s Life (1998)

Features include a rewind tool, save states, Rex’s cheat codes, a practise mode, how-to-play guides, higher resolution visuals, and a music player with an assortment of uncompressed soundtracks. Archival content and six behind-the-scenes interviews will be available too.

Toy Story 3 Complete Edition meanwhile sees the 2010 action platformer – praised for its sandbox mode – gain a full remaster with content previously exclusive to the PlayStation 3 version present. It’ll run at 4K/60fps on supported platforms.

“With Toy Story: Retro Roundup! and Toy Story 3 Complete Edition, classic Toy Story games have been reborn for fans as only Digital Eclipse is capable, with games carefully updated for modern platforms and supported by bonus content that takes you behind the scenes” said Atari’s Ethan Stearns.