Co-op focused shoot’em up Space Dragons launches later this month

Indie developers TEAM Black Hat Robot – members of which are spread across Chile and Mexico – are currently putting the finishing touches to the console release of Space Dragons.

This horizontal sci-fi shooter has been available on Steam for a while, and should be right at home on consoles. In fact, it should be even more at home, as it focuses on local co-op play.

This allows for synchronized attacks, sections where players must protect one another, and screen-filling bosses with multiple body parts to attack including the titular space dragon. To reiterate, two player isn’t a mere extra feature – the core experience is centred around it.

The retro style visuals have been designed with clear readability in mind, while using destruction and explosions to create a spectacle. A handful of different ships will feature too.

It’s coming to PS5, Xbox Series and Switch on 18th June for $12.99. TEAM Black Hat Robot has worked on a few other shoot’em ups (Q-YO Blaster and Little Fighters) which should give an idea of what to expect here.