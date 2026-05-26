‘90s star Soccer Kid is coming back in time for the World Cup

The World Cup involves bringing the entire world together. Somewhat fittingly, Latin America publisher QUByte are bringing back the ‘90s platformer Soccer Kid – originally developed here in the UK by Krisalis Software.

Soccer Kid Collection includes the SNES and MS-DOS versions, and will feature save states, CRT filters, screen size options, and a gallery of box art, manuals, and vintage advertisements.

Soccer Kid (known as The Adventures of Kid Kleets in the US) debuted on the Amiga in 1993 before gaining a slew of conversions, eventually hitting everything from the 3DO to the PS1 – and as late as 2003. Here, Soccer Kid sets out to travel the world to find pieces of the Jules Rimet trophy, which has been shattered by aliens. Reviewers of the era were smitten by being able to boot a physics-enabled football around the screen to defeat enemies, incorporating such showboat moves as bicycle kicks and headers.

A few publishers even tried to replicate the game’s success, releasing Marko’s Magic Football and The Hurricanes the following year. So, you could say it was a trend setter.

Soccer Kid Collection is set to launch 18th June on PlayStation and Xbox formats, Switch and Steam. Retro fans may also want to look out for QUByte’s Biomechanical Toy and Thunder Hoop re-releases, with these being conversions of cult Gaelco arcade games.