ZOOL gains a new physical Mega Drive release this summer via 33 Games

Claiming that the ‘90s platforming mascot ZOOL is about to make a comeback would be hyperbolic, as the first game starring the ninja ant (from the Nth dimension) was re-released digitally not long ago, in addition to headlining the Evercade’s Gremlin Collection.

Nevertheless, retro enthusiasts can add a new physical set to their collection this summer that includes a physical Mega Drive cartridge. This comes courtesy of the UK based 33 Games, a boutique physical video game publisher aiming to combine preservation with collectability.

The premium collector’s edition includes a 32MB Mega Drive cart in a clamshell case with a manual, plus three art cards and a sticker. “Every component has been chosen to create a release that feels considered on the shelf and satisfying in the hand,” notes the press release.

The ultimate archive edition meanwhile includes all of the above, plus the A Gremlin in the Works premium hardcover book by Bitmap Books, a translucent green audio cassette, a heavyweight Zool collector’s coin with wallet, and a presentation box.

Trading cards, an enamel badge, and the ‘A Gremlin in the Stereo’ vinyl LP can also be purchased separately.

33 Games has announced plans to release an Astro Burn synthwave vinyl soundtrack, too, with more collector’s pieces based around the sci-fi cute-’em-up shooter due in the future.