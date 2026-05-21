Claymation-style action platformer Kidbash: Super Legend announced

Newborn publisher Acclaim are heading to the BITSummit expo in Kyoto, armed with two releases.

The vibrant looking HYPERyuki: Snowboard Syndicate – inspired by SSX and Jet Set Radio – was announced several months ago, and is fast nearing completion. Kidbash: Super Legend meanwhile is a new acquisition, looking promising even in this early state. Set to launch in 2027 on Steam and consoles, it’s still some way off.

This action platformer is likewise inspired by classics of yore, namedropping Mega Man and Kirby 64. It features a claymation-style aesthetic, and puts you in control of Kidbash – a hero with amnesia out to discover who they really are. Weapons can be combined, mods can be equipped to boost your platforming skills, and from the sound of things some bosses can be befriended. A town restoring element also features, which ties into character development.

Indonesian studios Authentic Remixes and Fat Raccoon are at the helm.

“These two titles exemplify exactly what Acclaim stands for: championing talented and passionate developers from around the world and giving their work the platform it deserves. Whether you’re on the show floor or following along from home, we think these games are going to turn a lot of heads, said Alex Josef, CEO of Acclaim, Inc.