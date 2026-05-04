The LEGO SEGA Mega Drive is out in June for a surprisingly low price

Following in the footsteps of the Game Boy, Atari 2600, and NES comes the LEGO SEGA Mega Drive (or LEGO SEGA Genesis, if you prefer) – due out 1st June. That’s less than a month away!

Whereas past console sets were on the expensive side, the £220 NES, especially, this brick-based recreation of SEGA’s 16-bit system is set to retail at a modest £34.99/$39.99/€39.99.

Of course, the brick count (479) is far lower, resulting in something more angular, and not exactly a faithful recreation. It’s still unmistakably a Mega Drive, though, and a few features are being snuck in.

It’s being bundled with two detachable controllers for a start. There’s also a Sonic 2 “game card” that can be inserted and removed. Sonic can also be found within the console itself, in brick form. Sonic sells LEGO sets, seemingly.

“The SEGA Genesis holds a special place in the hearts of gamers and represents a defining era in video game history. With this new LEGO set, fans are not only able to relive those nostalgic memories, but also actively engage with SEGA’s legacy through hands-on creativity,” said Alex Gome, SEGA’s licensing VP.

“Recreating the intricate details and curves of the console with LEGO elements was an enjoyable challenge, despite its difficulty,” noted LEGO designer Patrik. Stickers will allow fans to choose between Mega Drive or Genesis branding. We would’ve loved to have seen an alternative Altered Beast cartridge sticker, too.