Last week was so busy for indie releases that Microsoft took to social media to proudly proclaim that eighteen new games were set to launch on Xbox within a single day. That’s possibly an all-new record.
Speaking of records, or rather, music, this week sees the release of both Mixtape and Wax Heads. Annapurna’s Mixtape – from the creators of The Artful Escape – sees a trio of teenagers reliving moments from their adolescence, accompanied by a soundtrack that includes The Smashing Pumpkins, Iggy Pop, Joy Division, The Cure, and more. Wax Heads meanwhile involves managing a struggling record store, sounding similar to the recent Tiny Bookshop.
Then there’s WILL: Follow The Light – a narrative adventure that sees the titular lighthouse keeper (Will) traverse the northern seas, plus mountain ranges by dog sled, to return home and find their missing son. All the while, discovering revelations about their family’s past.
Also due are MOTORSLICE – a low poly hack ‘n slash starring a sleepy girl armed with a chainsaw – eastasiasoft’s first-person person horror The Tag-Along Obsession, Kemco’s latest pixel art RPG Akuma Rise, 2D brawler platformer Decline’s Drops, and the new Survivors alike Versebound. There’s Axe Cop too – a pixel art RPG with a story and characters designed by a five-year-old. A five-year-old that loves dinosaurs and poop jokes, from the looks of things.
Another daft-looking release is Priest Simulator: Vampire Show – a chaotic sandbox shooter with “unprofessional voice acting” that involves restoring a church using modern tech.
The rest of May is looking promising, with big name titles including Yoshi and the Mysterious Book, Directive 8020, LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight, Bubsy 4D, 007 First Light, and Forza Horizon 6. R-Type Dimensions III meanwhile props up the retro side of things.
New release trailers
Mixtape
WILL: Follow The Light
Wax Heads
MOTORSLICE
The Tag-Along Obsession
Priest Simulator: Vampire Show
Axe Cop
Versebound
Akuma Rise
Bahamut and the Waqwaq Tree
Decline’s Drops
Tri6: Infinite 2
Doll Defenders
New multiformat releases
- Mixtape
- Wax Heads
- The Tag-Along Obsession
- WILL: Follow The Light
- Axe Cop
- MOTORSLICE
- Akuma Rise
- Barbarous: Survivor’s Quest
- Versebound
- Golem Lights
- Little Things
- Hydroneer
- Decline’s Drops
- Doll Defenders
New on PSN
- Super Adventure Hand
- Solar Machina
- Bolmn
- Shattered Frames 4: Micro Worlds
- Sunset Motel
- Quartz Caverns
- MOTE: The Manuscript
New on Xbox Store
- Priest Simulator: Vampire Show
- Dungeonloop
- Magic Sheep (Xbox Series)
- Tri6: Infinite 2
- Bahamut and the Waqwaq Tree
- Froggy Hates Snow
- iDigging
- Noodlebound (Xbox Series)
- In Trusted Hands
New Switch retail releases
eShop round-up coming Thursday
- Darkest Dungeon 2: Anniversary Edition
Next week: Outbound, Rugrats: Retro Rewind, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle – Nintendo Switch 2, Directive 8020, Call of the Elder Gods, The Caribou Trail, Harvest Moon: The Winds of Anthos Complete, NITRO GEN OMEGA, Underling Uprising, and RoadOut.