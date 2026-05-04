Last week was so busy for indie releases that Microsoft took to social media to proudly proclaim that eighteen new games were set to launch on Xbox within a single day. That’s possibly an all-new record.

Speaking of records, or rather, music, this week sees the release of both Mixtape and Wax Heads. Annapurna’s Mixtape – from the creators of The Artful Escape – sees a trio of teenagers reliving moments from their adolescence, accompanied by a soundtrack that includes The Smashing Pumpkins, Iggy Pop, Joy Division, The Cure, and more. Wax Heads meanwhile involves managing a struggling record store, sounding similar to the recent Tiny Bookshop.

Then there’s WILL: Follow The Light – a narrative adventure that sees the titular lighthouse keeper (Will) traverse the northern seas, plus mountain ranges by dog sled, to return home and find their missing son. All the while, discovering revelations about their family’s past.

Also due are MOTORSLICE – a low poly hack ‘n slash starring a sleepy girl armed with a chainsaw – eastasiasoft’s first-person person horror The Tag-Along Obsession, Kemco’s latest pixel art RPG Akuma Rise, 2D brawler platformer Decline’s Drops, and the new Survivors alike Versebound. There’s Axe Cop too – a pixel art RPG with a story and characters designed by a five-year-old. A five-year-old that loves dinosaurs and poop jokes, from the looks of things.

Another daft-looking release is Priest Simulator: Vampire Show – a chaotic sandbox shooter with “unprofessional voice acting” that involves restoring a church using modern tech.

The rest of May is looking promising, with big name titles including Yoshi and the Mysterious Book, Directive 8020, LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight, Bubsy 4D, 007 First Light, and Forza Horizon 6. R-Type Dimensions III meanwhile props up the retro side of things.





New release trailers

Mixtape

WILL: Follow The Light

Wax Heads

MOTORSLICE

The Tag-Along Obsession

Priest Simulator: Vampire Show

Axe Cop

Versebound

Akuma Rise

Bahamut and the Waqwaq Tree

Decline’s Drops

Tri6: Infinite 2

Doll Defenders

New multiformat releases

Mixtape

Wax Heads

The Tag-Along Obsession

WILL: Follow The Light

Axe Cop

MOTORSLICE

Akuma Rise

Barbarous: Survivor’s Quest

Versebound

Golem Lights

Little Things

Hydroneer

Decline’s Drops

Doll Defenders

New on PSN

Super Adventure Hand

Solar Machina

Bolmn

Shattered Frames 4: Micro Worlds

Sunset Motel

Quartz Caverns

MOTE: The Manuscript

New on Xbox Store

Priest Simulator: Vampire Show

Dungeonloop

Magic Sheep (Xbox Series)

Tri6: Infinite 2

Bahamut and the Waqwaq Tree

Froggy Hates Snow

iDigging

Noodlebound (Xbox Series)

In Trusted Hands

New Switch retail releases

eShop round-up coming Thursday

Darkest Dungeon 2: Anniversary Edition

Next week: Outbound, Rugrats: Retro Rewind, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle – Nintendo Switch 2, Directive 8020, Call of the Elder Gods, The Caribou Trail, Harvest Moon: The Winds of Anthos Complete, NITRO GEN OMEGA, Underling Uprising, and RoadOut.