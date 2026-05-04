Saros and Invincible VS enter the UK retail chart’s top ten

Nintendo really are ‘living the dream’ with the new Tomodachi Life, as it’s the UK’s no.1 once again, dethroning Capcom’s puzzle-packed sci-fi shooter Pragmata.

There’s still life in the boxed PC release market too, with Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition claiming #2 for a second week running.

At #3 it’s a new arrival in the form of the PS5 exclusive Saros. This frantic third-person shooter managed to take no.1 in the PS5 top ten, which still mostly comprises of Resident Evil.

After a hiatus, EA Sports FC 26 returns to the top ten at #4 – up all the way from #29. It also takes no.1 on PS4 this week and returns to the other individual format charts.

Pokémon Pokopia climbed two places to claim #5, Resident Evil Requiem moved down to #6, and then at #7 it’s new release Invincible VS from Skybound Games. This fighter appears to be going down rather well, currently boasting an 82% Metacritic on Xbox Series. Not bad going at all, considering how competitive the fighting genre is.

Mario Kart World held onto #8, fellow brawler Tekken 8 dropped to #9, while Pragmata rounds off the top ten. Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 meanwhile exits.

One other new release managed to enter the top 40: the Switch 2’s Fallout 4: Anniversary Edition at #37. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition wasn’t as lucky. Another peculiar no-show is the multiformat MotoGP 26, which failed to chart entirely.