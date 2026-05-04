Saros and Invincible VS enter the UK retail chart’s top ten

Categories UK Charts
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Nintendo really are ‘living the dream’ with the new Tomodachi Life, as it’s the UK’s no.1 once again, dethroning Capcom’s puzzle-packed sci-fi shooter Pragmata.

There’s still life in the boxed PC release market too, with Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition claiming #2 for a second week running.

At #3 it’s a new arrival in the form of the PS5 exclusive Saros. This frantic third-person shooter managed to take no.1 in the PS5 top ten, which still mostly comprises of Resident Evil.

After a hiatus, EA Sports FC 26 returns to the top ten at #4 – up all the way from #29. It also takes no.1 on PS4 this week and returns to the other individual format charts.

Pokémon Pokopia climbed two places to claim #5, Resident Evil Requiem moved down to #6, and then at #7 it’s new release Invincible VS from Skybound Games. This fighter appears to be going down rather well, currently boasting an 82% Metacritic on Xbox Series. Not bad going at all, considering how competitive the fighting genre is.

Mario Kart World held onto #8, fellow brawler Tekken 8 dropped to #9, while Pragmata rounds off the top ten. Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 meanwhile exits.

One other new release managed to enter the top 40: the Switch 2’s Fallout 4: Anniversary Edition at #37. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition wasn’t as lucky. Another peculiar no-show is the multiformat MotoGP 26, which failed to chart entirely.  