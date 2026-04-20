Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream fends off Pragmata in the UK retail chart

Categories UK Charts
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This week’s UK retail chart further proves that Switch owners prefer physical media over digital.

Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream – the first major Switch release in some time – has managed to top the all formats retail chart, outselling Capcom’s highly acclaimed (and multiformat) Pragmata.

The sci-fi shooter had to settle for #2, although it did top both the PS5 and Xbox Series charts. Capcom revealed today that sales have exceeded 1m copies worldwide since launch – and it’s yet to hit the Switch 2 in Japan.

One other new release managed to make the top 40: DotEmu’s scrolling brawler MARVEL Cosmic Invasion at #14. It also turned up at #15 in the Switch chart.

Resident Evil Requiem, which reclaimed the top spot last week, is now at #3.

At #4 it’s Tekken 8 – the first of a few surprise resurgences of Bandai Namco published titles.

Elden Ring returned to #5 (up from #32), Pokémon Pokopia dropped to #6, Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate fell to #7, Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 moved down to #8, Mario Kart World tumbled from #5 to #9, and then at #10 it’s Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon – meaning three older Bandai Namco games are present in the top ten.

After arriving at #3 last week, Starfield on PS5 dropped to #15. Crimson Desert meanwhile fell from #11 to #23.

In the single format charts, Tekken 8 claims no.1 on PC, Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate is no.1 on PS4, while LEGO DC Super-Villains tops the Xbox One chart. There’s a 3DS chart too (a top three) which sees Dragon Quest VIII: Journey of the Cursed King at no.1.

Hopefully GfK will get around to providing a Switch 2 chart in the not-too-distant future.