Out this week: Tides of Tomorrow, Kiln, Vampire Crawlers, Sudden Strike 5, Jay and Silent Bob, Saint Slayer, more

Because it’s 4/20 – a day advocating cannabis culture – Atari are releasing the arcade style scrolling brawler Jay and Silent Bob: Chronic Blunt Punch today to coincide. It features local co-op and vocal quips from Jason Mewes and Kevin Smith themselves. The appropriately themed Switch 2 version of High on Life 2 was originally planned for today as well, but suffered a last-minute delay until July.

Also out today is Saint Slayer: Spear of Sacrilege – a modern NES action platformer that looks like Castlevania but plays differently, mostly due to our hero carrying a spear rather than a whip. We awarded it 8/10 last week, praising its replay value and varied levels – over twenty feature, each offering something new or a unique challenge.

THQ’s post-apocalyptic Tides of Tomorrow is another new release set to offer something a little different. Developed by the team behind Road 96, it’s a single-player first-person narrative-driven adventure in which you follow behind other real-life players – such as people on your friend’s list – and witness the outcome of their actions. The £24.99 price point makes it a very appealing proposition.

Double Fine are back this week with Kiln – an online pottery throwdown where creativity meets destruction. It’s coming to Game Pass, and will be on PS5, as is Vampire Crawlers: The Turbo Wildcard from Vampire Survivors – a dungeon-crawling spin-off with deck-building elements. Can poncle catch lightning in a jar twice? It does look similarly hectic.

The Xbox also gains belated releases of the pick-up-and-play roguelite Star Fire: Eternal Cycle, and the pixel art visual novel Until Then. The block dropping Drop Duchy Complete Edition meanwhile makes the jump from Xbox to PS5.

Then there’s Sudden Strike 5 – which has over 190 vehicles and 110 infantry units from WW2 to control – sci-fi first-person puzzler Causal Loop, the first-person viewed Little Nightmares VR: Altered Echoes for PSVR2, and the time-line restoring folklore adventure The End of the Sun for PS5.

There’s the mouthful that is Kingdom’s Return Time Eating Fruit and the Ancient Monster, too – a multiformat pixel art RPG from Inti Creates based around restoring a fallen kingdom. It’s up against whatever the heck GAME The Strongest Job Is Apparently Not a Hero or a Sage, but an Appraiser (Provisional)! is. An arena shooter, from the looks of things.

Other releases include eastasiasoft’s retro style puzzler GluMe, the eerie 2.5D platformer Rumbral, 2D dark fantasy Roguelite Dragon is Dead, and a £5.99 re-release of Rennovation’s Mega Drive RPG Traysia. One of the worst on the system, apparently. THE Spectrum White Edition – containing 40 games – is also due out, priced £129.99. Here’s an affiliate link if you’re curious.

New release trailers

Tides of Tomorrow

Vampire Crawlers: The Turbo Wildcard from Vampire Survivors

Sudden Strike 5

Kiln

Causal Loop

Little Nightmares VR: Altered Echoes

Jay and Silent Bob: Chronic Blunt Punch

The End of the Sun

Saint Slayer: Spear of Sacrilege

Kingdom’s Return Time Eating Fruit and the Ancient Monster

Star Fire: Eternal Cycle

GluMe

Rumbral

Dragon is Dead

Drop Duchy Complete Edition

Until Then

New multiformat releases

Tides of Tomorrow

Sudden Strike 5

Vampire Crawlers: The Turbo Wildcard from Vampire Survivors

Kiln

Jay and Silent Bob: Chronic Blunt Punch

Saint Slayer: Spear of Sacrilege

Kingdom’s Return: Time-Eating Fruit and the Ancient Monster

GluMe

OBLITACRATER

Rumbral

Kristala

Causal Loop

Traysia

Dragon Is Dead

New on PSN

Little Nightmares VR: Altered Echoes

GAME The Strongest Job Is Apparently Not a Hero or a Sage, but an Appraiser (Provisional)!

The End of the Sun

Untamed Isle

Drop Duchy – Complete Edition

Mega Shoot

Floor 9

New on Xbox Store

Until Then

Star Fire: Eternal Cycle

DIMENSIONS 2

Emoji Battlefield – Summer Vacation

Farm Manager World

Guts ‘n Grunts Sr.

Indoor Baseball

Party Club

Collie Call: The Future is Calling (Xbox Series)

Shy Cats Hidden Orchestra 2

Urban Jungle

Combat Kart

A Difficult Game About Letters

Our Metal Bowl

Piggy’s Farm (Xbox Series)

New Switch retail releases

eShop round-up coming Thursday

Nine Sols

SHUTEN ORDER (Nintendo Switch 2)

Next week: Saros, Invincible VS, Monster Crown: Sin Eater, Bus Bound, Evercade Activision Collection 2, Evercade Mega Cat Collection 3, MotoGP 26, Spy Drops, Aphelion, CyberBlocker Complete Edition, NTE: Neverness to Everness, The Spell Brigade, Magin: The Rat Project Stories, Adorable Adventures, Bandit Trap, The End Comes Tomorrow: Gamebook Edition, Winx Club: The Magic is Back, Constance, Lord Ambermaze, and SIMULACRA.