Crimson Desert tops the UK retail chart, while numerous EA games return

Despite wildly mixed reviews, with some critics loving Crimson Desert’s vast open world more than others, Pearl Abyss’ RPG has managed to top the all formats UK retail chart, along with both the PS5 and Xbox Series charts.

After ruling the roost for the past few weeks, Resident Evil Requiem falls to #4. EA Sports FC 26 climbed to #2, up from #14, while Mario Kart World fell from #2 to #3.

Then at #5 it’s the recently released WWE 2K26, down from #3.

The Switch 2’s Pokémon Pokopia dropped from #4 to #6. Monster Hunter Wilds re-entered the top ten at #7. Another re-entry in the top ten is Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 at #8, rising all the way from #31.

The popular Pokémon Legends: Z-A continues to be a top ten stalwart at #9.

At #10 is the first of many EA games to return to the top 40 in the form of F1 25. Others include Spilt Fiction (#14), The Sims 4 Enchanted By Nature (#19), Battlefield 6 (#27), EA Sports UFC 5 (#31), EA Sports NHL 26 (#34), and It Takes Two (#35.) We can only assume the majority were recently heavily discounted.

EA Sports FC 26 is also no.1 in the Switch and PS4 charts. Red Dead Redemption 2 holds onto no.1 on Xbox One, while Resident Evil Requiem remains the PC’s no.1.

There’s a chart for the long-in-the-tooth 3DS, too. It sees Persona Q: Shadow of the Labyrinth at no.1, followed by Dragon Quest VIII: Journey of the Cursed King, Animal Crossing: Happy Home Designer, and Yo-Kai Watch.

With reviews now live, will Crimson Desert be able to hold onto no.1 for a second week? It’ll be interesting to see, given the vast amount of coverage on social media – not all of which has been positive.