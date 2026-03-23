Out this week: MARVEL MaXimum Collection, ICARUS, Life is Strange: Reunion, Screamer, Trash Goblin, more

By our estimation over sixty new releases are due across the PlayStation and Xbox formats this week. Sure, a lot of these are smaller indie games and belated conversions, but there’s still a very strong chance of something excellent going unnoticed. As for the reason behind the new release avalanche, it seems to be down to the end of the financial year, payday, and the imminent Easter break all coinciding at once.
Anticipated releases include Square-Enix’s Life is Strange: Reunion – which sees Max and Chloe attempt to save Caledon University from an inferno – PvE survival game ICARUS: Console Edition from the creator of DayZ, anime-style futuristic racer Screamer, an Xbox release of the side-scrolling roguelike Absolum, NiS America’s frenetic new action RPG Etrange Overlord, a PS5 release of New Super Lucky’s Tale, and Arc System’s explorative shooter DAMON and BABY.
Milestone’s Screamer is intended to be a reboot of a franchise that debuted on PC in the ‘90s, originally pitched as the PC’s answer to Ridge Racer. This has a vastly different aesthetic, making it a sequel more or less in name only.
Over on the Switch 2 there’s Super Mario Bros. Wonder – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Meetup in Bellabel Park – presumably timed to coincide with the latest Super Mario movie – and SEGA’s Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. World Stage, along with Taito Milestones 4 which sees a change in publisher from ININ to Clear River Games. Highlights include Don Doko Don and The Ninja Kids. Give Cameltry a try as well.
A few other retro collections are due. After being announced just three weeks ago, MARVEL MaXimum Collection is out Friday, featuring arcade games Captain America and The Avengers and X-Men: The Arcade Game, along with multiple versions of Maximum Carnage, Separation Anxiety, Arcade’s Revenge and the incredibly tough Silver Surfer. Mega Man Star Force Legacy Collection meanwhile has seven DS games and online play, while Neopets Mega Mini Games Collection has remasters of what appear to be Flash-style games.
Other releases for this week include the trinket upcycling Trash Goblin, narrative psychological horrors Project Songbird and Birthday Boy, gardening adventure Grimoire Groves, Mediterranean 3D platformer Dracamar, rockin’ auto-shooter Devil Jam, the Idea Factory RPG Ariana and the Elder Codex, Xbox releases of RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic and the gallery shooter Silver Bullet, cult settlement builder Worshippers of Cthulhu, and a surprise console release of the game developer management sim Mad Games Tycoon 2. Phew!
New release trailers
Super Mario Bros. Wonder – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Meetup in Bellabel Park
Life is Strange: Reunion
Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. World Stage – Nintendo Switch 2
MARVEL MaXimum Collection
Screamer
ICARUS: Console Edition
Mega Man Star Force Legacy Collection
Taito Milestones 4
Neopets Mega Mini Games Collection
Grimoire Groves
Etrange Overlord
New Super Lucky’s Tale – PS5
Absolum – Xbox
Dracamar
DAMON and BABY
Trash Goblin
Devil Jam
Project Songbird
Ariana and the Elder Codex
Worshippers of Cthulhu
Nova Roma
ChildStory
New multiformat releases
- Life is Strange: Reunion
- MARVEL MaXimum Collection
- Screamer
- ICARUS: Console Edition
- Mega Man Star Force Legacy Collection
- Neopets – Mega Mini Games Collection – The Neopian Arcade Odyssey
- The Bus
- Dracamar
- Trash Goblin
- Öoo
- Overpowered 2 – Crux of Fate
- ChildStory
- Ink Inside
- Retro Drive: Revamped
- Devil Jam
- Easy Delivery Co.
- Project Songbird
- Shardpunk
- File Destined
- Just Deserts
- Birthday Boy
New on PSN
- New Super Lucky’s Tale
- Etrange Overlord
- DAMON and BABY
- Ariana and the Elder Codex
- Shop & Stuff: Supermarket Simulator
- Tiny Archer
- Terminal Rogue
- Mad Games Tycoon 2
- Final Payload
- Escape the Glitch 3
- Farm Manager World
- Warplanes: WWI Sky Aces
- Parking Problem
New on Xbox Store
- Absolum
- Worshippers of Cthulhu
- RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic
- Nova Roma (Game Preview)
- Silver Bullet
- Tiny Mage in Puzzle Land (Xbox Series)
- Tricky Typing
- Cipher Monk: Ancient Calculus (Xbox Series)
- Airplane Flight Simulator : Combat Zone
- Around the World in 80 Days
- Medieval Quest
- Meow Moments: Celebrating Myth & Machine
- Musical Memory: Cats Matching Band
- Amazecards (Xbox Series)
- Grimoire Groves
- Goat Out Hell: Lost Pets (Xbox Series)
- Hole Digging Master
- The Legacy of Griselda
- Legendary Spell
- Wolf Pack – Howling Spirits
- Zoo Simulator
- Casual Sport Series: Boxing
- Chicken Rescue (Xbox Series)
- John Fart : Text-iverse of Crazyness
New Switch retail releases
eShop round-up coming Thursday
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
- Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds (Nintendo Switch 2)
- Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. World Stage 30th Anniversary Edition (Nintendo Switch 2)
- Taito Milestones 4
- Neopets – Mega Mini Games Collection – The Neopian Arcade Odyssey
- Otome Daoshi -Fighting for Love-
- OFF
- Cuphead
- Sonic Wings Reunion
- Harvest Moon: The Winds of Anthos Complete Edition
- Disgaea 7: Vows of the Virtueless – Limited Edition
- Jack Jeanne – Bronze Edition
- Cupid Parasite – Limited Edition
- Grimoire Groves
- Etrange Overlord – Deluxe Edition
- Ariana and the Elder Codex
Next week: Super Meat Boy 3D, Legacy of Kain: Ascendance, South of Midnight, Darwin’s Paradox, GRIME II, Morkull Ascend to the Gods, Go! Go! Mister Chickums, Magic Exposure 2, Temtem: Swarm, NubiaPhobia, Revenge On Gold Diggers, MotionRec, PULMO, and Owlen and the Whispering Woods.