Out this week: MARVEL MaXimum Collection, ICARUS, Life is Strange: Reunion, Screamer, Trash Goblin, more

By our estimation over sixty new releases are due across the PlayStation and Xbox formats this week. Sure, a lot of these are smaller indie games and belated conversions, but there’s still a very strong chance of something excellent going unnoticed. As for the reason behind the new release avalanche, it seems to be down to the end of the financial year, payday, and the imminent Easter break all coinciding at once.

Anticipated releases include Square-Enix’s Life is Strange: Reunion – which sees Max and Chloe attempt to save Caledon University from an inferno – PvE survival game ICARUS: Console Edition from the creator of DayZ, anime-style futuristic racer Screamer, an Xbox release of the side-scrolling roguelike Absolum, NiS America’s frenetic new action RPG Etrange Overlord, a PS5 release of New Super Lucky’s Tale, and Arc System’s explorative shooter DAMON and BABY.

Milestone’s Screamer is intended to be a reboot of a franchise that debuted on PC in the ‘90s, originally pitched as the PC’s answer to Ridge Racer. This has a vastly different aesthetic, making it a sequel more or less in name only.

Over on the Switch 2 there’s Super Mario Bros. Wonder – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Meetup in Bellabel Park – presumably timed to coincide with the latest Super Mario movie – and SEGA’s Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. World Stage, along with Taito Milestones 4 which sees a change in publisher from ININ to Clear River Games. Highlights include Don Doko Don and The Ninja Kids. Give Cameltry a try as well.

A few other retro collections are due. After being announced just three weeks ago, MARVEL MaXimum Collection is out Friday, featuring arcade games Captain America and The Avengers and X-Men: The Arcade Game, along with multiple versions of Maximum Carnage, Separation Anxiety, Arcade’s Revenge and the incredibly tough Silver Surfer. Mega Man Star Force Legacy Collection meanwhile has seven DS games and online play, while Neopets Mega Mini Games Collection has remasters of what appear to be Flash-style games.

Other releases for this week include the trinket upcycling Trash Goblin, narrative psychological horrors Project Songbird and Birthday Boy, gardening adventure Grimoire Groves, Mediterranean 3D platformer Dracamar, rockin’ auto-shooter Devil Jam, the Idea Factory RPG Ariana and the Elder Codex, Xbox releases of RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic and the gallery shooter Silver Bullet, cult settlement builder Worshippers of Cthulhu, and a surprise console release of the game developer management sim Mad Games Tycoon 2. Phew!

New release trailers

Super Mario Bros. Wonder – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Meetup in Bellabel Park

Life is Strange: Reunion

Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. World Stage – Nintendo Switch 2

MARVEL MaXimum Collection

Screamer

ICARUS: Console Edition

Mega Man Star Force Legacy Collection

Taito Milestones 4

Neopets Mega Mini Games Collection

Grimoire Groves

Etrange Overlord

New Super Lucky’s Tale – PS5

Absolum – Xbox

Dracamar

DAMON and BABY

Trash Goblin

Devil Jam

Project Songbird

Ariana and the Elder Codex

Worshippers of Cthulhu

Nova Roma

ChildStory

New multiformat releases

Life is Strange: Reunion

MARVEL MaXimum Collection

Screamer

ICARUS: Console Edition

Mega Man Star Force Legacy Collection

Neopets – Mega Mini Games Collection – The Neopian Arcade Odyssey

The Bus

Dracamar

Trash Goblin

Öoo

Overpowered 2 – Crux of Fate

ChildStory

Ink Inside

Retro Drive: Revamped

Devil Jam

Easy Delivery Co.

Project Songbird

Shardpunk

File Destined

Just Deserts

Birthday Boy

New on PSN

New Super Lucky’s Tale

Etrange Overlord

DAMON and BABY

Ariana and the Elder Codex

Shop & Stuff: Supermarket Simulator

Tiny Archer

Terminal Rogue

Mad Games Tycoon 2

Final Payload

Escape the Glitch 3

Farm Manager World

Warplanes: WWI Sky Aces

Parking Problem

New on Xbox Store

Absolum

Worshippers of Cthulhu

RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic

Nova Roma (Game Preview)

Silver Bullet

Tiny Mage in Puzzle Land (Xbox Series)

Tricky Typing

Cipher Monk: Ancient Calculus (Xbox Series)

Airplane Flight Simulator : Combat Zone

Around the World in 80 Days

Medieval Quest

Meow Moments: Celebrating Myth & Machine

Musical Memory: Cats Matching Band

Amazecards (Xbox Series)

Grimoire Groves

Goat Out Hell: Lost Pets (Xbox Series)

Hole Digging Master

The Legacy of Griselda

Legendary Spell

Wolf Pack – Howling Spirits

Zoo Simulator

Casual Sport Series: Boxing

Chicken Rescue (Xbox Series)

John Fart : Text-iverse of Crazyness

New Switch retail releases

eShop round-up coming Thursday

Super Mario Bros. Wonder – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds (Nintendo Switch 2)

Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. World Stage 30th Anniversary Edition (Nintendo Switch 2)

Taito Milestones 4

Neopets – Mega Mini Games Collection – The Neopian Arcade Odyssey

Otome Daoshi -Fighting for Love-

OFF

Cuphead

Sonic Wings Reunion

Harvest Moon: The Winds of Anthos Complete Edition

Disgaea 7: Vows of the Virtueless – Limited Edition

Jack Jeanne – Bronze Edition

Cupid Parasite – Limited Edition

Grimoire Groves

Etrange Overlord – Deluxe Edition

Ariana and the Elder Codex

Next week: Super Meat Boy 3D, Legacy of Kain: Ascendance, South of Midnight, Darwin’s Paradox, GRIME II, Morkull Ascend to the Gods, Go! Go! Mister Chickums, Magic Exposure 2, Temtem: Swarm, NubiaPhobia, Revenge On Gold Diggers, MotionRec, PULMO, and Owlen and the Whispering Woods.