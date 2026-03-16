The UK retail chart sees three new arrivals in the top ten, including WWE 2K26

Last week was busy for new releases, and the latest UK retail (physical) chart reflects this, with four new arrivals within the top 40.

Firstly, though, Resident Evil Requiem remains no.1 for a third week running. It isn’t the only RE game in the top ten, with Resident Evil 7: Biohazard Gold Edition at #7 and Resident Evil 3 at #8. Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 4 appear within the top 40 also. As we recently noted, a few retailers have hefty discounts on Capcom’s back catalogue currently. This includes Resident Evil Origins Collection, which is the PS4’s surprise no.1.

Mario Kart World climbed to #2, and then at #3 it’s the first of the new arrivals – Take 2’s WWE 2K26. The well-received grappler also took #2 in the PS5 chart and no.1 on Xbox Series.

Pokémon Pokopia fell to #4, while Pokémon Legends: Z-A took five – meaning two Pokémon games are in the top five presently.

Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection – also from Capcom – was the second highest charting new arrival, taking #6. That’s the same position it took in the PS5 chart. On Xbox Series it debuted at #8.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons dropped to #9. Koei Temco’s latest horror FATAL FRAME II: Crimson Butterfly REMAKE rounds-off the top ten, also making #5 on PS5 and #9 on Xbox Series.

Lastly for new releases, Focus’ shooter John Carpenter’s Toxic Commando fired in at #21 in the all formats top 40, and at #4 on Xbox Series. It was a no-show in the PS5 top ten.

Minecraft was last week’s best seller on Switch at retail, while Red Dead Redemption 2 topped the Xbox One top 20. There’s only one title in the long running 3DS chart – Stella Glow, reportedly enjoying its 50th week.

For those interested, the oldest game in the charts is the Xbox One version of GTA V, which has stuck around for 520 weeks so far. Not even Mario Kart 8 Deluxe on Switch can beat it, present for 464 weeks to date.