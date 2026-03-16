Out this week: Crimson Desert, Starship Troopers: Ultimate Bug War, Thomas & Friends, Rushing Beat X, RUBATO, more

Talk about a long time coming. Open world role player Crimson Desert began development in 2017 as an online prequel to Black Desert Online before becoming a standalone single-player adventure. How developer Pearl Abyss had the foresight to see how the online/live service landscape was fairing in 2026 is a mystery. Arguably a good call, though.

After 7-8 years of development, Crimson Desert is finally with us this Thursday. It presents a massive world to explore – with reports of the map taking four hours to traverse – and plenty of diversions, including a starting point camp to rebuild, numerous mini-games, and over 70 bosses to find and defeat. The plot sees a

looming threat, and casts you as warrior Kliff – with two more playable characters (Oongka and Damiane) joining later. If the impressive pre-release footage is to go by, we may have a potential GOTY contender on our hands.

Another fantasy RPG launching this week is Nacon’s Dragonkin: The Banished, featuring four player co-op and action viewed from a top-down perspective. There’s a town to rebuild here too.

This week also sees the release of the retro-style FPS Starship Troopers: Ultimate Bug War, the authentic looking Thomas & Friends: Wonders of Sodor – influenced by the original TV series – auto-shooter duo Grind Survivors and Royal Revolt Survivors, the traffic weaving Moto Rush Reborn, first-person psychological horror EMOTIONLESS: The Last Ticket, and a PSVR2 release of Maid of Sker. Then there’s The Coin Game, which takes place on an island full of physics enabled arcade games – with plenty of virtual prizes to win.

On the subject of VR, it seems that Dinosaurs Bodycam is about to leap from Meta Quest to Xbox. Try as we might, we couldn’t find a trailer, just a few Jurassic Park-esque screenshots.

It’s a strong week for retro-style releases as well, including the scrolling brawler revival RUSHING BEAT X: Return Of Brawl Brothers, the Commando/Ikari Warriors style top down shooter Machine Gun Fury, a resurrected version of the cult PS2/PC spooky strategy game Ghost Master, a belated console release of Acclaim’s Basketball Classics, and Headcannon’s “experimental” physics based 2D platformer RUBATO – which already has all the hallmarks of a cult classic, cramming in some low poly PS1 visuals and faux Mode-7.

Join us next week for maximum carnage, with 17 new releases lined-up for 26th March alone.

New release trailers

Crimson Desert

Starship Troopers: Ultimate Bug War!

Thomas & Friends: Wonders of Sodor

RUSHING BEAT X: Return Of Brawl Brothers

Dragonkin: The Banished

Moto Rush Reborn

The Coin Game

Maid of Sker VR

Overthrown

RUBATO

Machine Gun Fury

Ghost Master: Resurrection

Royal Revolt Survivors

Grind Survivors

Emotionless: The Last Ticket

Defending Camelot

Basketball Classics

New multiformat releases

Crimson Desert

Dragonkin: The Banished

Starship Troopers: Ultimate Bug War!

Thomas & Friends: Wonders of Sodor

RUSHING BEAT X: Return Of Brawl Brothers

The Coin Game

Machine Gun Fury

Ghost Master: Resurrection

Dread Delusion

Grind Survivors

Defending Camelot – Tower Defense Action

Party Club

Basketball Classics

Minima

New on PSN

Maid of Sker VR

POSTAL: Brain Damaged – These Sunny Daze

Virtual Ties Isekaijoucho Träumerei

Overthrown

Hatsune Miku Logic Paint S

RUBATO

MOTE: The Old Office

TROX

Anime Uni St. Patrick’s Puzzle

The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin(F2P)

EMOTIONLESS: The Last Ticket

New on Xbox Store

Realpolitiks II

Only Up Rush

Word Quest Space

Xray Customs

Royal Revolt Survivors

Space Kitten

The Wellmonts Case

EMOTIONLESS : The Last Ticket

Legends Aligned: Land of Order (Xbox Series)

Beautiful Sakura: Volleyball Club 2

Dinosaurs Bodycam

Coffee Plis Special Edition

NO-SKIN

Panda Keeper (Xbox Series)

Battle Puzzle 2048 – Maidens of Steel

Cowboy Kart

Hoof and Seek

Kuky Adventure

New Switch retail releases

eShop round-up coming Thursday

Rushing Beat X: Return of the Brawl Brothers – Switch 2

Snoopy & The Great Mystery Club Deluxe Edition – Switch 2

Ghost Master: Resurrection

Ion Fury: Double Shot Edition

Warplanes: WWI Sky Aces + WW2 Dogfight

Voidwrought

Next week: MARVEL Maximum Collection, Life is Strange: Reunion, Screamer, DAMON and BABY, ICARUS: Console Edition, Mega Man Star Force Legacy Collection, Super Mario Bros. Wonder – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition, Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. World Stage 30th Anniversary Edition (Switch 2), Taito Milestones 4, Dracamar, Trash Goblin, Öoo, Ariana and the Elder Codex, New Super Lucky’s Tale (PS5), Overpowered 2 – Crux of Fate, Project Songbird, Neopets – Mega Mini Games Collection – The Neopian Arcade Odyssey, Shardpunk, GRIDbeat, Etrange Overlord, ChildStory, Ink Inside, Retro Drive: Revamped, and Shop & Stuff: Supermarket Simulator.