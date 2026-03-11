Mediterranean 3D platformer Dracamar bounces into view later this month

For whatever reason, March 26th is shaping up to be an exceedingly busy day for new releases, with around fifteen games due. The noughties style 3D platformer Dracamar from Petoons is about to crash the party, hitting PS5, Xbox Series, Xbox One and PC that very day too.

An archipelago of Mediterranean islands provides the setting, while the plot sees Caliu, Foc and Espurna out to stop the power-hungry dragon King Crad from taking over the world. Our three playable heroes are also out to save the Okis – creatures that can help unite the islands with their bridge-building abilities.

Friendship, generosity, and unity are key themes.

We’re in for 15 stages with 7 bosses, and five bonus levels. The trailer below shows off hang gliding traversal, rail grinding, an aircraft shooting stage, and a boss fight against a Godzilla-sized foe. So, expect plenty of variety.

The difficulty level is said to cater for players young and old, while hidden collectables should help encourage exploration.

Nintendo fans aren’t being left out – a version for Switch is due in April.