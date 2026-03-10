Nightdive Studios are bringing back 1998’s cult shooter SiN 

Picture the scene. It’s 1998, and you’ve just installed the first-person shooter SiN onto your 166mhz Pentium processor packing PC. It’s sure to give your 4MB 3dfx Voodoo graphics card a good workout.

Which it does – SiN had all the hallmarks of classic, poised to rub shoulders against the likes of Half-Life, Quake II, andUnreal. And then? Nothing. SiN launched, gained positive reviews – including an [8] from EDGE – and then silently shuffled into the shadows, only ever spoken of when the term ‘cult classic’ is mentioned.

Nightdive Studios are about to change the shooter’s fortunes, giving it a second shot at success with SiN: Reloaded – which also includes the Wages of SiN mission pack.

Powered by the Quake II engine, SiN puts you in control of security consultant Colonel John R. Blade, who’s out to shut down SinTEK Industries – a corporation responsible for flooding the streets with a DNA altering drug. John can hack terminals, elevators and security cameras to shake up trouble. Controlable vehicles feature too, including a forklift, a patrol boat, and a helicopter.

In addition to pushing the Quake II engine hard, it was responsible for introducing the ability to fire weapons out of enemies’ hands, along with body part-specific damage models.

SiN: Reloaded will feature HD textures and models (up to) 4K resolution at 144 FPS, upgraded 2D screens and menus, overhauled control schemes, improved maps, and a vault with behind-the-scenes material.

It’s due out on formats both old and new later this year. That means versions for the PS4, Xbox One and Switch, in addition to the PS5, Xbox Series and Switch 2. It’ll also release on Steam, GOG and the Epic Store.