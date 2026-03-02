Resident Evil fever spreads to the UK retail chart

The latest UK retail (physical) chart is a hubbub of activity this week, including a brand new no.1.

That newcomer is, of course, Resident Evil Requiem – arguably the biggest release of 2026 so far, with the added backing of a Switch 2 version on day one. It also took no.1 in the PS5, Xbox Series and PC charts. We’re surprised Capcom released the PC version physically.

Mario Kart World held onto #2, and then at #3 it’s Resident Evil Generation Pack – a collection of the three newest modern Resident Evils for Switch 2. Requiem hype has also seemingly helped Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 3 and Resident Evil 7 biohazard Gold climb the top 40, with all three sitting just outside the top twenty. These are presumably the PS5 versions, as the PS5 top ten chart contains four slices of Capcom’s horror this week.

At #4 it’s another new entry – World of Warcraft Midnight for PC. It also took #2 in the PC chart, outsold by Requiem. This appears to be entirely down to sales of the collector’s edition, as we’re unable to find a standalone version available. Amazon also notes high sales (700+ copies) of this edition.

The remainder of the UK retail chart reads as follows: Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate, Pokémon Legends: Z-A, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – the PS4’s no.1, incidentally – Mortal Kombat 1, Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, and finally Monster Hunter Wilds at #10 – up from #25.

This means both Capcom and Warner Bros. have three games in the top ten this week, overshadowing Nintendo.

EA Sports FC 26, last week’s chart topper, fell to #11. Reanimal took a tumble as well, falling from #3 to #18. Mario Tennis Fever, Minecraft, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition all exited the top ten too, although the majority will likely return. Minecraft is the Switch’s no.1, so it is a surprise to see it sitting at #12.

The top 40 saw two other new arrivals. Bandai Namco’s Tales of Berseria Remastered entered at #20, while The Turrican Collection on Evercade debuted at #29.