Out this week: Marathon, Pokémon Pokopia, Planet of Lana II, Mirage 7, Legacy of Kain: Defiance, Scott Pilgrim EX, more

Live service shooters, eh? Get it right, and immense fortunes can be made. Get it wrong, and the servers will be shut off before the CPU’s thermal paste dries. If anyone can secure a following before launching though, it’s Bungie – creators of Halo, Destiny, and a very long time ago, something called Marathon.

Modern day Marathon is a PvP sci-fi shooter with tense gunfights that isn’t afraid of bold and brash colour schemes, not only giving it a ‘90s throwback vibe but also differentiating it from Destiny 2. On that note, it seems that Bungie are willing to cannibalise D2’s player base to make Marathon a hit. Arc Raiders is hotly tipped to take a blow as well. Bungie has made the smart move of pricing Marathon at £34.99, as well as making it multiformat, to try and draw in as many players as possible.

Other anticipated releases for this week include the Switch 2’s slow life sim Pokémon Pokopia – in which you play as a Ditto – naturistic off world adventure Planet of Lana II, pixel art brawler Scott Pilgrim EX, and Legacy of Kain: Defiance Remastered – which includes cut content and a playable demo for an axed sequel.

There’s also the polished looking port management sim Docked, and the Dark Souls inspired The Bearer & The Last Flame. Another fantasy adventure launching this week is the third-person Mirage 7, which involves solving puzzles in harsh desert environments, fending off creatures with sword-based combat and using a lizard buddy to scout.

Then there’s a belated PS5/Xbox Series release of the roman city builder Citadelum, an Xbox release of the hand painted adventure A Winding Path via Flynn’s Arcade, fulfilment centre horror Order 13, a re-release of Telltale’s Poker Night at the Inventory, urban tactical battler Sumerian Six, and the long time coming console release of Ultimate General Civil War – which apparently won a bunch of awards way back in 2014. Slam masters can also dive into WWE 2K26 early, via the Monday Night War Edition.

New release trailers

Pokémon Pokopia

Marathon

Planet of Lana II

Legacy of Kain: Defiance Remastered

Scott Pilgrim EX

Mirage 7

The Bearer & The Last Flame

Docked

Order 13

Citadelum

Ultimate General Civil War

Sumerian Six

Poker Night at the Inventory

Vampire Therapist

Cryptical Path

A Winding Path

Messy Up

New multiformat releases

WWE 2K26 Monday Night War Edition

Fortuna Magus

Avenue Escape

Beyond Words

Extra Coin

New on PSN

The Bearer & The Last Flame

Our Adventurer Guild

Portrait of a Torn

IRON GUARD: Salvation

RAGER

Fly for Fly

DrumBeats VR

New on Xbox Store

Alex the Rabbit

Meowgic Mix (Xbox Series)

Teeny Tiny Town

Cubic Figures

Discolored 2

King Slime in Cashtle (Xbox Series X|S)

Lantern Push (Xbox Series)

Pixel Into the Galaxy

Aery – The King’s Messenger

Shrink Rooms

Slide Viking: Treasure’s Path (Xbox Series)

Veggie Warfare – Feast of Fury

Jurassic Differences

Monster Ramp Racing

Nekomimi Days ~365 Days with You~

Risky Roads

Trigger Path (Xbox Series X|S)

Word Quest Pirates

New Switch retail releases

eShop round-up coming Thursday

Pokémon Pokopia (Switch 2)

RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 Complete Edition

Forgive Me Father 2

Next week: WWE 2K26, Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection, John Carpenter’s Toxic Commando, Ghost of Yotei: Legends, 1348 Ex Voto, GreedFall: The Dying World, Collector’s Cove, FATAL FRAME II: Crimson Butterfly REMAKE, Unsealed: The Mare, Parkour Labs, Bubblegum Galaxy, and Deckline.